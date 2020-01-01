Musa Sukwene hopes SA will be a more peaceful place in 2020
As South Africans across the country sit down to make New Year's resolutions, Musa Sukwene has made his own list of changes.
The star told TshisaLIVE that he wants to leave all the bad memories of 2019 behind and start a new chapter. One that includes less procrastination.
Resolutions or nah?
I don’t really make resolutions but I start pre-planning everything.
What do you want to change in your life?
The greatest thing that I would like to change in my life would be procrastinating. I can do things even quicker and faster than I would have anticipated.
What is on your New Year's lunch menu?
Definitely 7 colours vibes. I usually spend New Year with family so everything is seven colours.
What would you like to see change in SA in 2020?
My wish would be to see us live a peaceful place, where everyone expresses themselves in the true sense of what they really want to be, so we give space and life to everything. That’s what I want to see change in SA.
Hangover on January 1 or going for a run?
LOL! I’m not quite sure but I can give you hint that it’s definitely not running so I think it’s gonna be a hangover.
What do you want to leave behind in 2019?
I want to leave behind everything in 2019 and carry on with the new year because it’s the history of what it was and we are starting a new chapter. I want to leave all the bad memories of 2019.