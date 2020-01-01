Ntokozo Mbambo: I will reward myself more this year

Much-loved Mzansi gospel guru Ntokozo Mbambo is confident in her own skin but wants to be kinder to herself this year.

The star told TshisaLIVE that she'll be rewarding herself for achieving her goals and made a vow to celebrate every victory no matter how small it is.

Resolutions or nah?

I’m a believer in New Year's resolutions. I set yearly goals for myself, which I work towards for the remainder of the year. And sometimes, what I didn’t complete, is carried on to the next year. I will keep at it until I achieve it.

What do you want to change in your life?

For where my life is now, I just feel blessed. I wouldn't change anything in my life because I believe I am where I should be and where I need to be.

What is on your New Year's lunch menu?

What is a New Years lunch without braai meat?

What would you like to see change in SA in 2020?

I would love to see a more peaceful SA in 2020. 2019 was rough for our country with gender-based violence at a frightening high. I just pray for a peaceful SA in 2020.

Hung over on January 1 or going for a run?

I don’t drink alcohol at all. I don’t like running either, but I enjoy going to the gym, so I’m not sure where I fall on this one. Most of the time I’m working on New Year’s Eve so I rest on January 1.

What do you want to leave behind in 2019?

I’m leaving behind procrastination on rewarding myself. I’ve realised that there are milestone moments that I don’t celebrate and keep delaying celebrating them because I’m constantly working on the next thing.

Next year I have promised myself that I will celebrate every victory, no matter how small it is, and enjoy it to the fullest because I work very hard! I will do better in rewarding myself for achieving my goals.