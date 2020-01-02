TshisaLIVE

Cassper hits back at claims his track with Maphorisa is 'too vulgar'

He also explained why he U-turned on his decision to pull out of the project and apologised to fans for missing gigs in Potchefstroom and Soshanguve

02 January 2020 - 14:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has explained why he is on the song.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Cassper Nyovest has defended his verse on DJ Maphorisa's latest hit track, Phoyisa, hitting back at claims that he ruined the song.

The rapper's verse on the track, added at the last minute, has caused a stir days after its release.

The verse, which speaks out against rape and abuse, has been criticised for being vulgar, with some fans saying they could not play it in front of their families.

DJ Arch Jnr even joked that he would like a “phoyisa lite” because he is under the age of 18.

In a series of tweets this week, Cassper acknowledged that the song was vulgar and needed a clean edit, but said it was never meant to be played in front of family.

“I get that my part is vulgar, even though the content is about being against rape, but were you planning to play the song with your family with the song going vula ftsek heyi?” he asked a fan.

Earlier, Cassper pulled out of the song after social media users criticised his inclusion and suggested it would “ruin” the track.

He U-turned after getting a phone call from Maphorisa and encouragement from fans.

He said he was convinced to head to studio with Maphorisa, but was still not keen on being involved in the project until he had written and recorded his verse.

Meanwhile, the rapper apologised to fans in Potchefstroom and Soshanguve after missing shows there this week.

Taking to Twitter, Cassper said his driver had tried to take a shortcut from their show in Durban, but got stuck in traffic that made it impossible for him to make it to the shows on time.

