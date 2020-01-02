Cassper hits back at claims his track with Maphorisa is 'too vulgar'

Cassper Nyovest has defended his verse on DJ Maphorisa's latest hit track, Phoyisa, hitting back at claims that he ruined the song.

The rapper's verse on the track, added at the last minute, has caused a stir days after its release.

The verse, which speaks out against rape and abuse, has been criticised for being vulgar, with some fans saying they could not play it in front of their families.

DJ Arch Jnr even joked that he would like a “phoyisa lite” because he is under the age of 18.

In a series of tweets this week, Cassper acknowledged that the song was vulgar and needed a clean edit, but said it was never meant to be played in front of family.

“I get that my part is vulgar, even though the content is about being against rape, but were you planning to play the song with your family with the song going vula ftsek heyi?” he asked a fan.