TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle on winning Song of the Year: God told me 2020 is my year too

02 January 2020 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Zinhle won Song of the Year for 'Umlilo'.
DJ Zinhle won Song of the Year for 'Umlilo'.
Image: Instagram/ DJ Zinhle

After destroying the competition to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year prize, DJ Zinhle wants you to know that she's coming for a whole lot more in 2020.

The chart-topping DJ had South Africans dancing like there was no tomorrow this festive season with her track Umlilo.

The song, which features Mvzzle and Rethabile, beat some hella strong competition to win the title and Zinhle took to Twitter on Wednesday to make sure everyone knows that she is not done.

“I just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too,” she wrote.

In a post shortly after her win, Zinhle thanked all those who had supported the track and said she was honoured by the accolade.

“I spent the whole day trying to think of an appropriate response to all your incredible and thoughtful messages. Thank you for celebrating Rethabile, Mvzzle and I. We feel the love, thank you,” she wrote in part.

Fans worked hard to canvass votes for her to win the award in the run-up to New Year's Eve and even managed to get the hashtag #Umlilo4SOTY trending on several occasions.

Umlilo was certified platinum and amassed 5.1 million streams last month. Zinhle told TshisaLIVE that she always believed the song was special.

“I knew as soon as I walked in studio. I told them this is going to be a big song!”

MORE

Kabza or Zinhle? The battle for Song of the Year heats up

And here’s who the streets want
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | DJ Zinhle celebrates 'Umlilo's' platinum status with fire video

'For such a big song, we can't have one music video'
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

'Umlilo' is the song of the year - at least according to DJ Zinhle's fans

DJ Zinhle is getting a ton of support as fans want her song 'Umlilo' to be the song of the year.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here are the celebs who dominated 2019

These celebs are doing a lot for Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi: I was in a completely different state this time last year TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper Nyovest allegedly scammed by building contractor TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA’s clapback at 'xenophobic SA' claims has the internet spinning TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | A taste of the song Mzansi is desperate for Maphorisa to drop TshisaLIVE
  5. Moshe has the internet in meltdown mode over 'kissing commentary' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X