DJ Zinhle on winning Song of the Year: God told me 2020 is my year too

After destroying the competition to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year prize, DJ Zinhle wants you to know that she's coming for a whole lot more in 2020.

The chart-topping DJ had South Africans dancing like there was no tomorrow this festive season with her track Umlilo.

The song, which features Mvzzle and Rethabile, beat some hella strong competition to win the title and Zinhle took to Twitter on Wednesday to make sure everyone knows that she is not done.

“I just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too,” she wrote.