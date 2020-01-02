DJ Zinhle on winning Song of the Year: God told me 2020 is my year too
After destroying the competition to scoop the prestigious Song of the Year prize, DJ Zinhle wants you to know that she's coming for a whole lot more in 2020.
The chart-topping DJ had South Africans dancing like there was no tomorrow this festive season with her track Umlilo.
The song, which features Mvzzle and Rethabile, beat some hella strong competition to win the title and Zinhle took to Twitter on Wednesday to make sure everyone knows that she is not done.
“I just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too,” she wrote.
Just spoke to God and apparently 2020 is mine too☎️❤️🙏🏾#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/JrkpGj2R9f— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 1, 2020
In a post shortly after her win, Zinhle thanked all those who had supported the track and said she was honoured by the accolade.
“I spent the whole day trying to think of an appropriate response to all your incredible and thoughtful messages. Thank you for celebrating Rethabile, Mvzzle and I. We feel the love, thank you,” she wrote in part.
#umlilo4SOTY 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/wvQ8PzGnEc— #Umlilo #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) January 1, 2020
Fans worked hard to canvass votes for her to win the award in the run-up to New Year's Eve and even managed to get the hashtag #Umlilo4SOTY trending on several occasions.
Umlilo was certified platinum and amassed 5.1 million streams last month. Zinhle told TshisaLIVE that she always believed the song was special.
“I knew as soon as I walked in studio. I told them this is going to be a big song!”