Four times Rachel trended on Twitter

Rachel Kolisi may be the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi but she has a life of her own. Yet this does not seem to translate on social media platforms as Rachel often trends for comments related to her husband or their marriage.

Her Instagram account tells all there is to know about the fitness enthusiast and the life she has built for herself, from her amazing body transformation to Rise, a fitness focused organisation she co-founded.

Here's four time she trended by being extra.

That black and white wedding theme

After dating for four years, Rachel and Siya tied the knot in 2016 in a star-studded wedding which was televised by lifestyle TV show, Top Billing. A video of their wedding resurfaced in 2019, with Rachel's comments about her colour scheme trending on social media.

Explaining her colour scheme for the bridal party, Rachel referenced herself being white and her husband-to-be being black.

“We wanted to keep things nice and contrasted. Also with Siya being black and myself white, we wanted to kind of keep the theme and not have any random colours like pink or green,” she said at the time.