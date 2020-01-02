TshisaLIVE

Four times Rachel trended on Twitter

02 January 2020
Rachel Kolisi has trended on Twitter a few times.
Image: Rachel Kolisi/Instagram

Rachel Kolisi may be the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi but she has a life of her own. Yet this does not seem to translate on social media platforms as Rachel often trends for comments related to her husband or their marriage.

Her Instagram account tells all there is to know about the fitness enthusiast and the life she has built for herself, from her amazing body transformation to Rise, a fitness focused organisation she co-founded. 

Here's four time she trended by being extra.

That black and white wedding theme

After dating for four years, Rachel and Siya tied the knot in 2016 in a star-studded wedding which was televised by lifestyle TV show, Top Billing. A video of their wedding resurfaced in 2019, with Rachel's comments about her colour scheme trending on social media.

Explaining her colour scheme for the bridal party, Rachel referenced herself being white and her husband-to-be being black.

We wanted to keep things nice and contrasted. Also with Siya being black and myself white, we wanted to kind of keep the theme and not have any random colours like pink or green,” she said at the time.

He's not a type, he's a husband 

A fan tweeted her way into Rachel's bad books when she said Siya was her 'type'. As the tweet that has since been deleted went viral, so did Rachel, after she posted a scathing clap back, telling the fan that Siya was not a type but he is a “married man, responsible for four children.”

Blasting the woman who “slid” into Siya's DMs

In March, Rachel trended on Twitter again for sharing pictures of a woman who allegedly slid into her husband's DMs and sent him her “racy” pictures. Not one to let such slide, she went on a rant about how she doesn't like being disrespected.

On her Instagram, she posted a video in which she said she would not take “sh**" from anyone.

As is the norm with her social media rants, some tweeps felt she was justified to “defend” her marriage while others accused her of “revenge porn”.

Springbok RWC win 

The Springbok 2019 Rugby World Cup win may have brought joy to most, but Rachel was on the receiving end of criticism and mean comments from tweeps after a video of Siya Kolisi “checking Miss SA out” went viral.

Rachel's reputation of being confrontational when it comes to women who thirst over her husband saw her criticised while some tweeps came to her defence.

