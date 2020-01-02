TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee recovering after collapsing before Victoria Falls show

02 January 2020 - 10:17 By Kyle Zeeman
Prince Kaybee has apologised to fans for not being able to perform at that gig.
Prince Kaybee has apologised to fans for not being able to perform at that gig.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Prince Kaybee is on the mend and back home in SA after collapsing before a show at Victoria Falls this week.

The star was set to perform at a concert at the iconic landmark, but hours before going on stage he started vomiting and collapsed.

A doctor was called to treat the star and promoters cancelled his performance.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took to Twitter to apologise to fans for missing the show.

“I would like to apologise to everyone at the Vic Falls for not showing up, got to my hotel, started vomiting and collapsed, promoter came to check up on me and Dr was called immediately.”

After he was stabilised and cleared for travel, Kaybee flew back to SA. He posted a picture of himself on the plane and again apologised for not performing.

“On my way back to SA, got some antibiotics and an injection so I can catch my flight. Really wanted to go on stage yesterday and give it my all because it was my last performance for 2019, apologies again to the people I disappointed. See you soon.”

The star is recovering at home and has been chatting to fans on social media.

TshisaLIVE
