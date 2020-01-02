TIMELINE | Inside Mampintsha and Babes' relationship rollercoaster

Ever since abuse allegations were leveled against Mampintsha during an interview on Metro FM late last year, things started going downhill for him and long term bae Babes Wodumo.

On March 4, the nation woke up to a shocking video of Babes being assaulted by Mampintsha.

The video clips which went viral showed Mampintsha slapping Babes several times, sparking outrage across the country.

Both Babes and Mampintsha laid charges of assault against each other. Mampintsha was arrested and released on R2,000 bail.

Speaking to the media outside the Pinetown Magistrates Court at the time, Mampintsha claimed that Babes allegedly assaulted him first.

It was then that Mampintsha admitted to hitting Babes.