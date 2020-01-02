TshisaLIVE

Zozibini Tunzi’s New Year message: No more toxic stereotypes

02 January 2020 - 13:30 By Masego Seemela
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s New Year’s message is all the goals we need.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is all about positive vibes and plans to continue shaking things up in 2020. 

Zozibini, who has quickly turned into a national treasure, continues to shine her light bright and inspire people with her wit and charm.

With the start of the New Year and a hopeful spirit, Miss Universe shared a few encouraging words for the people of SA.

She took to social media and shared that this year should be about cutting the chains of toxic situations or issues, and for being bold and going for whatever it is that you want.

“To the year of disrupting toxic status quo. To the year of shaking tables. To the year of being fearless. Happy New Year.”

Reflecting on the year that was, Zozibini said 2019 was a year of blessings and grace.

She shared on Instagram how her life has turned out beyond her wildest imaginations.

“2019! The year of grace and blessings. This year God showed favour over my life in a way I could have never imagined. May 2020 be a year where our wildest dreams continue to manifest.

“May we force ourselves into places we have been told we don’t belong! May we shatter glass ceilings and may we take up space!”

