Zozibini Tunzi’s New Year message: No more toxic stereotypes

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is all about positive vibes and plans to continue shaking things up in 2020.

Zozibini, who has quickly turned into a national treasure, continues to shine her light bright and inspire people with her wit and charm.

With the start of the New Year and a hopeful spirit, Miss Universe shared a few encouraging words for the people of SA.

She took to social media and shared that this year should be about cutting the chains of toxic situations or issues, and for being bold and going for whatever it is that you want.

“To the year of disrupting toxic status quo. To the year of shaking tables. To the year of being fearless. Happy New Year.”