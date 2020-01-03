Candice Modiselle pays tribute to late radio veteran Chilli M

Actress and YFM DJ Candice Modiselle and other celebrities have joined the chorus of tributes on social media after the death of veteran radio personality Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga.

Chilli M died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital from natural causes. He is expected to be buried next week Saturday.

Taken aback by the news of the death, Candice shared her fondest memories of the late radio personality on Twitter, saying he should be celebrated.

“Worthy of being celebrated. Your wisdom, heart, mind and filter-less mouth are only a few things we loved about you.”

She also thanked him for “showing her the ropes”.

Thank you for your continuous selfless gift to broadcasting, for showing me the ropes, for the laughs and the overflow of love. R.I.P Vukani, Chilli M, the father.”