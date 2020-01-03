TshisaLIVE

Candice Modiselle pays tribute to late radio veteran Chilli M

“Worthy of being celebrated. Your wisdom, heart, mind and filter-less mouth are only a few things we loved about you”

03 January 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Image: Twitter

Actress and YFM DJ Candice Modiselle and other celebrities have joined the chorus of tributes on social media after the death of veteran radio personality Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga.

Chilli M died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital from natural causes. He is expected to be buried next week Saturday.

Taken aback by the news of the death, Candice shared her fondest memories of the late radio personality on Twitter, saying he should be celebrated.

“Worthy of being celebrated. Your wisdom, heart, mind and filter-less mouth are only a few things we loved about you.”

She also thanked him for “showing her the ropes”.

Thank you for your continuous selfless gift to broadcasting, for showing me the ropes, for the laughs and the overflow of love. R.I.P Vukani, Chilli M, the father.”

Candice is not the only celebrity who has paid tribute to the radio personality.

947 radio host Mantsoe Pout remembered Chilli as a man who followed his own rules and changed the face of broadcasting.

DJ ZanD recalled Chilli M as the life of the party, who lived his life to the fullest.

MORE

Radio veteran Chilli M has died

The former Ukhozi FM DJ died on Thursday of natural causes.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Chilli M speaks out on UKhozi FM firing, reveals he was broke after death of his daughter

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Chilli M has spoken out for the first time since being fired by the SABC on Thursday afternoon. Talking to Daily Sun, Chilli M ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Chilli M relapses: I don't know if I should kill myself

Radio veteran Chilli M is reportedly back on the bottle and feeling hopeless. Chilli M confessed that he has hit the bottle again and does not know ...
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Most read

  1. 'It sounded like crackers going off'- actor Mortimer Williams wounded in ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Radio veteran Chilli M has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Rachel Kolisi: I was in a completely different state this time last year TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper hits back at claims his track with Maphorisa is 'too vulgar' TshisaLIVE
  5. TIMELINE | Inside Mampintsha and Babes' relationship rollercoaster TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X