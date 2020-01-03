Four moments we loved most about Sho Madjozi's talent search

Sho Madjozi has started a reality show where contestants dance their butts off and showcase their xibelani moves for a panel of judges.

The show, which airs on her YouTube channel, is called the Sho Madjozi Champions League. The talent search was started by the Tsonga rapper to find two female dancers to perform with her over the festive season.

The BET Award-winning artist said nothing more makes her happier than seeing young Tsonga girls wearing their xibelani with pride.

She is looking for performers with star power: dancers with the right moves, vibe and passion.