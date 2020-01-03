Four moments we loved most about Sho Madjozi's talent search

TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi is looking for two new dancers.
Image: Gallo Images/ Dereck Green

Sho Madjozi has started a reality show where contestants dance their butts off and showcase their xibelani moves for a panel of judges.

The show, which airs on her YouTube channel, is called the Sho Madjozi Champions League. The talent search was started by the Tsonga rapper to find two female dancers to perform with her over the festive season.

The BET Award-winning artist said nothing more makes her happier than seeing young Tsonga girls wearing their xibelani with pride.

She is looking for performers with star power: dancers with the right moves, vibe and passion.

We have been watching the show closely. Here are four of our favourite moments on the show so far.

1. NO SECOND CHANCES

One of the most intense moments of the show was when a contestant named Pfarelo got cold feet and ran away before she could audition. Sho felt “insulted” when Pfarelo decided to show up for the second round without having gone through with the initial audition.

2. MISSING THE CUT

Another highlight was when the Tsonga rapper was left sad after a dancer who had worked with her before, Nyiko, did not make it through to the second round.

3. LIKE A HURRICANE

One contestant blew the judging panel away with her xibelani dancing, leaving Sho very impressed. She described her as a "hurricane" of a performer (watch from 1:40 in the video below).

4. TOUGH LOVE

Nikiwe was called out by one of the judges, Mr Allofit, for dancing in sandals and bringing some not-so-impressive moves. The poor girl burst into tears at the criticism.

Sho offered her some tough love, advising: “You cannot cry every time you get negative feedback.”

