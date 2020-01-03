LISTEN UP! Moonchild makes it clear: 'This is the year you will respect me'

Moonchild has a spicy message for her haters and everyone who has disrespected her.

The star has had her fair share of backlash for her risqué outfits and dance moves. Now it seems she has had enough and is demanding some respect in 2020.

The star shared on Twitter that she was tired of being polite and taken advantage of.

“This is my year of you will respect me because this polite b*tch sh*t is taken advantage of. I remember Simphiwe Dana, my big sis, called me and said, 'Teach them to respect you'. I get it fully, so if unamasimba ... andizi. Happy New Year Boobeams.”