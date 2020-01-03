Prayers for amapiano group MFR Souls after horror car crash

Fans from across Mzansi have united in prayer after members of amapiano group MFR Souls survived a terrible accident.

The Love you Tonight hitmakers were rushed to hospital after being involved in an accident on their way to a show on New Year's Day.

A picture of their badly damaged vehicle was shared by a page using the group's name on Facebook and circulated on social media.

The caption to the post read: “God is great guys. I can't believe we made it alive.”