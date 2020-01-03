TshisaLIVE

Prayers for amapiano group MFR Souls after horror car crash

03 January 2020 - 08:45 By Kyle Zeeman
MFR Souls were involved in an accident this week.
Image: MFR Souls Facebook

Fans from across Mzansi have united in prayer after members of amapiano group MFR Souls survived a terrible accident.

The Love you Tonight hitmakers were rushed to hospital after being involved in an accident on their way to a show on New Year's Day.

A picture of their badly damaged vehicle was shared by a page using the group's name on Facebook and circulated on social media.

The caption to the post read: “God is great guys. I can't believe we made it alive.”

God is great guys. I can't believe we made it alive.

Posted by MfrSouls Force Reloaded on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

It was later shared by DJ Prince Kaybee, who said that he was on his way to hospital to see them.

A message on the group's Facebook page confirmed the accident and said the two group members, Tumelo Nedondwe and Tumelo Mabe, were “seriously injured”. It also announced that the pair would not be able to attend to any gigs until the end of the month to allow them to recover.

Social media was flooded with messages praying for their speedy recovery.

Among those was a message from rapper Cassper Nyovest, who shared his relief that the duo had survived the accident.

