Radio veteran Chilli M has died

03 January 2020 - 09:19 By Kyle Zeeman and Masego Seemela
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Image: Chilli M Facebook

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Vukani “Chilli M” Masinga has died, a close friend of the star confirmed to TshisaLIVE.

Isaac Sithole told TshisaLIVE that the radio personality died on Thursday afternoon at a Johannesburg hospital.

He said the radio host was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.

“He died from natural causes. The family plans to bury him next week Saturday,” he said.

Fans have flooded social media with tributes to the star.

Chilli M was left heartbroken by the death of his daughter, Nkanyezi, in 2015. She was killed in a car accident while returning from a family holiday.

He was axed by Ukhozi FM in 2016 after he admitted to taking a bribe from an aspiring kwaito group, later saying he did so because he had been having money problems since the death of his daughter.

“Every company has its own policies. I went against SABC policy and I paid the price. I was tempted because I had lost my daughter and was in financial distress‚” he told Daily Sun.

