Slikour: Don't pit hip-hop against 'yanos and gqom

Local hip-hop heavyweight Siyabonga “Slikour” Metane wants to put an end to the notion that hip-hop and amapiano are worlds apart.

Slikour shared on his private Instagram that hip-hop culture is still very much alive, urging people to stop underestimating its value.

He and members of Skwatta Kamp were last month inducted into the SA Hip-Hop Museum in Johannesburg, along with legends such as the late HHP and Pro.

“People who see SA hip-hop through billboards, charts, campaigns and brands say that the culture is not alive. I'm from a place where we saw hip-hop through the youth, which was who we were. They try [to] pit hip-hop against gqom and amapiano, so we miss the value of that movement, which was born in our hoods.”