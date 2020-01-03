TshisaLIVE

Tributes pour in for radio veteran Chilli M

“Starting the year with a loss of a radio legend. RIP Chilli M, your contribution to the radio industry will never go unnoticed nor will it ever be forgotten!”

03 January 2020 - 11:04 By Masego Seemela
Radio veteran Vukani 'Chilli M' Masinga has died.
Image: Chilli M Facebook

Tributes are pouring in for radio veteran, Chilli M, who died on Thursday at a Johannesburg hospital.

The former Ukhozi FM DJ was rushed to hospital on Thursday morning and died later that day.

A close friend of Chilli's, Isaac Sithole, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he died from natural causes and will be buried next week Saturday.

Since the news of the host's death, fans have flooded social media with tributes to the radio personality.

