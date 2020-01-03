TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Noah Centineo is in Mzansi and went shopping at Checkers

03 January 2020 - 11:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Noah Centineo shops at Checkers - just like us!
Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

Be still, our beating hearts - Netflix star and internet heart-throb Noah Centineo is in SA!

Noah is in Mzansi with his girlfriend Alexis Ren and sister Taylor. The trio shared snaps of themselves at several trendy spots in Cape Town.

They also made a turn at the somewhat less trendy Checkers supermarket nearby - and shared a hilarious video of their adventures there.

In a series of posts on Noah's Instagram Stories, the star can be seen speaking about his time in SA so far while walking the aisles of the supermarket. He also cracks a joke about millennials not being able to afford houses.

Centineo is best known for his role in several Netflix romcoms, including To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

He recently revealed that he will be taking on the role of He-Man in the upcoming Netflix reboot of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

