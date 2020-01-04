Lasizwe hits back at 'not funny’ criticism
04 January 2020 - 10:00
Vlogger and reality TV star Lasizwe is not about to let the streets mess with his name by suggesting that he's not funny!
He recently clapped back at a tweep who said she couldn't believe that people enjoyed his content.
While about accused the tweep of simply chasing clout, Lasizwe quickly put “Aunty” in her place.
“You are not my target audience, Aunty,” he told her.
You are not my target audience Aunty. https://t.co/BvfTM8ve3y— The BABY BOY (@lasizwe) December 10, 2019
LaSLAYzwe's clap-back left many speaking in tongues and shooketh by the fire he spat.
Aunty akeme please, i enjoy your content wena Lasizwe 😍— Bongiwe Dlamini🇸🇿🇿🇦🌈 (@BongiweZithile) December 10, 2019