Lasizwe hits back at 'not funny’ criticism

04 January 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Lasizwe isn't taking criticism lying down.
Image: Via Lasizwe's Instagram

Vlogger and reality TV star Lasizwe is not about to let the streets mess with his name by suggesting that he's not funny!

He recently clapped back at a tweep who said she couldn't believe that people enjoyed his content.

While about accused the tweep of simply chasing clout, Lasizwe quickly put “Aunty” in her place.

You are not my target audience, Aunty,” he told her.

LaSLAYzwe's clap-back left many speaking in tongues and shooketh by the fire he spat.

