'Skeem Saam’s' Clement Maosa on being a dad: It’s a blessing that changed our lives forever

Since the arrival of his baby boy, Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa has been beaming with joy.

Clement and his bae welcome a baby boy in October and it seems like he's enjoying fatherhood more than he'd imagined.

From announcing that he was expecting a child, the actor has been sharing the milestones leading to his son's birth.

With his son turning three months old, Clement took to Instagram recently to share yet another milestone, expressing how much his son had changed his and his wife's lives for the better.

“Today three months ago a king was born, a blessing that changed our lives for good. There is a lot I probably could say about this journey, what it means to me but that’s a story for another day because words fail me, for now, we are just celebrating this milestone still we keep learning. This here in the frame is love personified. Touch my blood mfanaka. We are growing!”