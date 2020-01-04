TshisaLIVE

'Skeem Saam’s' Clement Maosa on being a dad: It’s a blessing that changed our lives forever

04 January 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Clement Maosa loves being a dad.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Since the arrival of his baby boy, Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa has been beaming with joy.

Clement and his bae welcome a baby boy in October and it seems like he's enjoying fatherhood more than he'd imagined.

From announcing that he was expecting a child, the actor has been sharing the milestones leading to his son's birth.

With his son turning three months old, Clement took to Instagram recently to share yet another milestone, expressing how much his son had changed his and his wife's lives for the better.

“Today three months ago a king was born, a blessing that changed our lives for good. There is a lot I probably could say about this journey, what it means to me but that’s a story for another day because words fail me, for now, we are just celebrating this milestone still we keep learning. This here in the frame is love personified. Touch my blood mfanaka. We are growing!”

It seems like it was just yesterday when Clement shared the first picture of his son on Instagram.

In the picture he was seen holding his baby's hand on top of a cozy white blanket, leaving his followers feeling all kinds of broody.

Clement shared how extremely blessed he is to be a new dad. “The blessings of God come in different seasons, sights, kinds, colours, shapes and forms. All I know is that I am extremely blessed and highly favoured.”

