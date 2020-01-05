Mona Monyane: Maybe me focusing on all the negative in my life is attracting more of it

From the death of her daughter to losing the ashes in a house fire, actress Mona Monyane has been through the most, leaving her wondering if focusing on the negativity has led to more negative experiences in her life.

Mona and Khulu Skenjana's second daughter, Amani, died just seven days after she was born, in 2017. Then Amani's ashes were destroyed in a devastating fire at the couple's home last year. Mona described the loss as “the greatest lesson of letting go I could ever have had to experience”.

Mona reflected on this in an episode of Innocent Sadiki and Millicent Mashile's new web series called centTWINZ.

She spoke about the criticism she faced when she announced that she was expecting her second child only months after giving birth, Amani's death and losing the ashes.

She said all the difficult times she had experienced had left her occasionally focused on the negativity.

She said that perhaps this was making things worse.

“Maybe me focusing on all the negative that has happened in my life is attracting more negativity into my life. Maybe if I look at how I have overcome. Maybe if I look at how I am so gifted. Maybe if I look at how God has shined his favour onto my life, I will attract light. That is the path I am walking right now.”