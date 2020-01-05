Prince Kaybee's Fetch Your Life inspires judge justice Mahube Molemela
Noted as one of the best motivational songs of 2019, Prince Kaybee is humbled that Fetch Your Life is an inspiration to the Supreme Court of Appeal judge Mahube Molemela.
Kaybee shared a video on Twitter of the judge giving him a shout out about how powerful the lyrics were and recommending that young people should listen to it, as it would inspire them to unleash their capabilities.
In the video, the judge said: “In your way, go out there and celebrate this achievement with your families in a special way. And as you celebrate and you play the song Fetch Your Life by Kaybee, please listen to the lyrics and please watch the video.
“I watched it and I was inspired. We have very capable young people from all walks of life, from all industries, from all sectors ... there's hope for this country, ladies and gentlemen, let's make it happen. Thank you.”
Wow man this is so humbling, a whole SUPREME COURT OF APPEAL JUDGE “Justice Mahume Molemela” just said we inspired her. @Msaki_ZA look at this🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/MgIGbcdcPc— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 11, 2019
Some decided to go after Kaybee because the judge forgot to mention Msaki, who provides vocals on the song.
Just two months ago, Kaybee came under scrutiny when his bookings manager failed to mention Msaki while accepting an award for House Record of the Year at the Dance Music Awards SA (DMASA).
After an uproar on social media for not giving props where they were due, Kaybee explained why Msaki's name was not mentioned in the acceptance speech.
He said that while accepting the award on his behalf, his booking manager forgot to mention Msaki during his speech.
Feeling that he needed to explain the reason behind the “misunderstanding”, Kaybee cleared the air on Twitter.
“Hi guys, I would like to apologise on behalf of my booking manager for not mentioning Msaki yesterday at the awards when collecting the award on OUR behalf. I didn't know what she was gonna say, I then posted that “WE” (Msaki and I) have won an award. We did not mean any harm.”
It looks like it's all “water under the bridge” for Kaybee and Msaki, who have been seen in public performing on stage together.