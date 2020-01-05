TshisaLIVE

US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA

He also spoke of his aspirations of working with African artists in the future

05 January 2020 - 11:59 By Noxolo Majavu
T.I. has a collab with Nasty C.
Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

People dropped their jaws recently when American rapper T.I. released the slips on his upcoming collaboration with Nasty C and his friendship with AKA at an event in Kenya.

The rapper is no stranger to the African continent and he was spotted in Cape Town in 2018.

In a video shared by Boombuzz Kenya on Twitter, the Grammy-award winning artist spoke about his collaboration with Nasty C and revealed that their track together hadn't come out yet.

He also spoke of the good relations he has formed with African artists over the years, including AKA, and shared his ambitions to work with musicians from the continent in the future.

“I align my talents with other talented people ... I have relationships with Davido, AKA. I have connections and relationships with people in the music industry from Africa.”

T.I. also counts SA rapper Kwesta as one of this friends, after the Ngud' hitmaker opened for the US star during his 2017 American tour.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at the time, Kwesta said that he got a call from the rapper's team asking if he would be interested in performing at some of T.I.'s shows in America.

“They were like, 'we really like your vibe and we think that we can really vibe with you. We want you to come out and open for T.I.' It came out of the blue. I haven't met T.I. or anyone from his team before, so to get this call was totally unexpected. I am a big fan of T.I. so I naturally said yes,” Kwesta explained.

