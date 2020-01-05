US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA

People dropped their jaws recently when American rapper T.I. released the slips on his upcoming collaboration with Nasty C and his friendship with AKA at an event in Kenya.

The rapper is no stranger to the African continent and he was spotted in Cape Town in 2018.

In a video shared by Boombuzz Kenya on Twitter, the Grammy-award winning artist spoke about his collaboration with Nasty C and revealed that their track together hadn't come out yet.

He also spoke of the good relations he has formed with African artists over the years, including AKA, and shared his ambitions to work with musicians from the continent in the future.

“I align my talents with other talented people ... I have relationships with Davido, AKA. I have connections and relationships with people in the music industry from Africa.”