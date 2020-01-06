TshisaLIVE

Charlize Theron brought to tears by Tom Hanks' tribute to her at the Golden Globes

06 January 2020 - 08:43 By afp and Kyle Zeeman
Tom Hanks paid tribute to Charlize Theron in his acceptance speech.
Tom Hanks paid tribute to Charlize Theron in his acceptance speech.
Image: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

In one of the cutest moments of Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, Tom Hanks gushed over SA-born actress Charlize Theron,

Charlize was presenting Tom with the 2020 Cecil B DeMille award at the Beverly Hills, US, event. The award is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.

In her speech, Charlize remembered her childhood in SA and said a VHS of Tom in the movie Splash was one of her most treasured possessions.

“There was this filthy duck pond on our farm that I would splash around in waiting for Tom to rescue me and show me Manhattan,” Charlize said. 

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet

See which A-listers kicked off the 2020 award season in style
Lifestyle
52 minutes ago

But Tom turned the attention to Charlize for a minute, praising her talent and leaving her in fangirl mode.

It started when he walked up to the stage to accept his prize and complimented Charlize, leaving her all giddy.

In his speech, he shared a story about Charlize and paid tribute to her talent. She could be seen nearly collapsing next to him.

Tom told Entertainment Tonight earlier that he thought he'd be back to present Charlize with the Cecil B DeMille Award in “another couple years”.

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood took three awards at the ceremony, including best comedy/musical film, best screenplay and a best supporting actor nod for Brad Pitt.

War epic 1917 took best drama film and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.

Here are the winners in key categories:

FILM

Best film, drama: 1917
Best film, musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best director: Sam Mendes, 1917
Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best foreign language film: Parasite
Best animated feature: Missing Link

TELEVISION

Best drama series: Succession
Best drama actor: Brian Cox, Succession
Best drama actress: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best musical or comedy series: Fleabag
Best musical or comedy actor: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best musical or comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Patricia Arquette, The Act

MORE

Whoops! Charlize Theron accidentally flashes friends while celebrating award nod

Another one! Charlize has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Halala! Charlize Theron nominated for a Golden Globe

The SA-born actress will be up against Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan, Renée Zellweger and Scarlett Johansson
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

SA celebs support Charlize Theron at youth, HIV/Aids charity event

'Acting is a job and I love it, but I think philanthropy is not a job. It feels like something that we all should be part of'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  2. Radio veteran Chilli M has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Prayers for amapiano group MFR Souls after horror car crash TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Mzansi is jamming to DJ Maphorisa's new song via viral #PhoyisaChallenge TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper hits back at claims his track with Maphorisa is 'too vulgar' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X