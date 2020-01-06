Charlize Theron brought to tears by Tom Hanks' tribute to her at the Golden Globes
In one of the cutest moments of Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, Tom Hanks gushed over SA-born actress Charlize Theron,
Charlize was presenting Tom with the 2020 Cecil B DeMille award at the Beverly Hills, US, event. The award is given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”.
In her speech, Charlize remembered her childhood in SA and said a VHS of Tom in the movie Splash was one of her most treasured possessions.
“There was this filthy duck pond on our farm that I would splash around in waiting for Tom to rescue me and show me Manhattan,” Charlize said.
But Tom turned the attention to Charlize for a minute, praising her talent and leaving her in fangirl mode.
It started when he walked up to the stage to accept his prize and complimented Charlize, leaving her all giddy.
In his speech, he shared a story about Charlize and paid tribute to her talent. She could be seen nearly collapsing next to him.
The man, the myth, the legend, the recipient of the 2020 Cecil B. Demille award @tomhanks shares a priceless moment on stage with @CharlizeAfrica. The respect is mutual. The humility is real. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hU4TZUvMiC— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
It’s ok @CharlizeAfrica , if @tomhanks said that about me, I would be doing the same thing 💖 #GoldenGlobes #demilleaward pic.twitter.com/GFmgFA2DLV— ashley.dothraki (@ashleydsparkles) January 6, 2020
La reacción de Charlize Theron al ser mencionada por Tom Hanks como una de las actrices que lo han inspirado en su carrera. Emotivo 👏#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FCkrGbPEAA— Datainfox (@datainfox) January 6, 2020
Tom told Entertainment Tonight earlier that he thought he'd be back to present Charlize with the Cecil B DeMille Award in “another couple years”.
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood took three awards at the ceremony, including best comedy/musical film, best screenplay and a best supporting actor nod for Brad Pitt.
War epic 1917 took best drama film and a surprise best director trophy for Sam Mendes.
Here are the winners in key categories:
FILM
Best film, drama: 1917
Best film, musical or comedy: Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best actor, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best actress, drama: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best actor, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best actress, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best supporting actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best director: Sam Mendes, 1917
Best screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best foreign language film: Parasite
Best animated feature: Missing Link
TELEVISION
Best drama series: Succession
Best drama actor: Brian Cox, Succession
Best drama actress: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best musical or comedy series: Fleabag
Best musical or comedy actor: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best musical or comedy actress: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actor: Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Best limited series or TV movie supporting actress: Patricia Arquette, The Act