'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Geordie Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling SA a jungle
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has lambasted Charlotte Crosby, after the Geordie Shore star referred to Africa as a jungle.
Charlotte has become a queen of reality shows, with several, including her own, under her belt. But the former Celebrity Big Brother winner took fans by surprise this weekend when she revealed that she has joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Australia.
The show is filmed in SA, where Charlotte will compete with the likes of Rhonda Burchmore and Tom Williams.
The way she announced the news to fans on Twitter at the weekend got many in Mzansi hot under the collar.
In a post, Charlotte said she has been quiet because she is “going in the g*d dam South African jungle”.
Many South Africans, including Cassper, stepped in to correct her stereotype.
“Amasimba! What Jungle wena, Charlotte? Come correct! Africa is not jungle!” he wrote.
Amasimba!!!! What Jungle wena Charlotte ? Come correct!!!! Africa is not jungle!!!! https://t.co/JV3HcmDoz5— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 5, 2020
Charlotte has not yet responded to Cassper's comment, but several users pointed out to the rapper that contestants on the show are put in a jungle-like area and refer to each other as jungle buddies.
A heated debate ensued.
We don't care, just as they don't call or make others believe that Africa is a jungle!!!— Rise Of The Phoenix (@IGNY567) January 5, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣dont say tht- is show. The whole Country in on her case😂😂😂😂😂😂— Madumetša (@TeffuJoy) January 5, 2020
Lol self esteem coz we secretly know africa is underdeveloped makes pple attack this way everyone calls australia a jungle but they don't get angry they embrace it and their strange animals coz they r developed so they don't hv insecurities😂😂— Tendai (@tendaim65) January 5, 2020
Stop her like it was done with Burna boy disrespecting SA— Sanele Mahlinza (@Real_SannyGee) January 5, 2020
Exhausting really.. Siyazihlaza sometimes pic.twitter.com/ymamz9jqq4— Mam ntungwa🌈❣️ (@mimosa_yozi) January 5, 2020