'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Geordie Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling SA a jungle

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has lambasted Charlotte Crosby, after the Geordie Shore star referred to Africa as a jungle.

Charlotte has become a queen of reality shows, with several, including her own, under her belt. But the former Celebrity Big Brother winner took fans by surprise this weekend when she revealed that she has joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

The show is filmed in SA, where Charlotte will compete with the likes of Rhonda Burchmore and Tom Williams.

The way she announced the news to fans on Twitter at the weekend got many in Mzansi hot under the collar.

In a post, Charlotte said she has been quiet because she is “going in the g*d dam South African jungle”.

Many South Africans, including Cassper, stepped in to correct her stereotype.

“Amasimba! What Jungle wena, Charlotte? Come correct! Africa is not jungle!” he wrote.