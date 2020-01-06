TshisaLIVE

'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Jersey Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling SA a jungle

06 January 2020 - 09:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Charlotte Crosby was slammed by Cassper Nyovest for her comments.
Image: Joe Maher/WireImage (Charlotte Crosby) & Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape (Cassper Nyovest).

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has lambasted Charlotte Crosby, after the Jersey Shore star referred to Africa as a jungle.

Charlotte has become a queen of reality shows, with several, including her own, under her belt. But the former Celebrity Big Brother winner took fans by surprise this weekend when she revealed that she has joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! Australia.

The show is filmed in SA, where Charlotte will compete with the likes of Rhonda Burchmore and Tom Williams.

The way she announced the news to fans on Twitter at the weekend got many in Mzansi hot under the collar.

In a post, Charlotte said she has been quiet because she is “going in the g*d dam South African jungle”.

Many South Africans, including Cassper, stepped in to correct her stereotype.

Amasimba! What Jungle wena, Charlotte? Come correct! Africa is not jungle!” he wrote.

Charlotte has not yet responded to Cassper's comment, but several users pointed out to the rapper that contestants on the show are put in a jungle-like area and refer to each other as jungle buddies.

A heated debate ensued.

