Euphonik and Black Coffee open Yawa pop-up clothing store
Two of SA's most loved DJs, Euphonik and Black Coffee, are all about infusing art, fashion and music with new pop-up store Yawa.
With the dawn of a new decade, Black Coffee toasted Euphonik: “Ntwana Euphonik, here’s to a decade of making a Billi and you getting your private jet ... from my thoughts and wishes to God’s ears.”
Ntwana @euphonik Here’s to a decade of making a Billi and you getting your private Jet.....from my thoughts and wishes to God’s ears🥂🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 3, 2020
The pair also announced that they had launched Yawa in Cape Town.
Sharing his enthusiasm and excitement over their latest project, Black Coffee posted pictures of a Yawa truck at the V&A Waterfront.
“Delivered and ready #Yawa. Spending a day at the V&A Waterfront today at the launch of our pop-up store spinning some tunes with Themba.”
Delivered and ready #Yawa— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 4, 2020
Spending a day at the @VandAWaterfront today at the launch of our pop up store spinning some tunes with @itsThemba pic.twitter.com/Gx8295kHsR
The store's official Instagram page said Yawa aimed to create an experiential space, both real-world and digital, where art, music and fashion come together.
The luxury store sells exclusive labels, among them Off White, Marcelo Burlon, Palm Angels and Heron Preston.