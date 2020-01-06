TshisaLIVE

Euphonik and Black Coffee open Yawa pop-up clothing store

06 January 2020 - 12:30 By Masego Seemela
SA DJs Euphonik and Black Coffee.
Image: Black Coffee/ Instagram

Two of SA's most loved DJs, Euphonik and Black Coffee, are all about infusing art, fashion and music with new pop-up store Yawa.

With the dawn of a new decade, Black Coffee toasted Euphonik: “Ntwana Euphonik, here’s to a decade of making a Billi and you getting your private jet ... from my thoughts and wishes to God’s ears.”

The pair also announced that they had launched Yawa in Cape Town.  

Sharing his enthusiasm and excitement over their latest project, Black Coffee posted pictures of a Yawa truck at the V&A Waterfront.

“Delivered and ready #Yawa. Spending a day at the V&A Waterfront today at the launch of our pop-up store spinning some tunes with Themba.”

The store's official Instagram page said Yawa aimed to create an experiential space, both real-world and digital, where art, music and fashion come together.

The luxury store sells exclusive labels, among them Off White, Marcelo Burlon, Palm Angels and Heron Preston.

X