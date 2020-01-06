TshisaLIVE

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on growing up in Soweto: I used to daydream about being somebody

06 January 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Former talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has reflected on growing up in Soweto.
She may be one of the most famous faces in SA, but former TV presenter Felicia Mabuza-Suttle used to sit at the gate of her family home as a young girl, daydreaming of being someone who would make a difference in the world.

The former host of The Felicia Show took to Instagram recently to reflect on her childhood in Soweto and how her home, as the first double-storey house in the area, was a “symbol of triumph over apartheid”.

She said growing up she always dreamed about becoming educated and making an impact in the world.

“I use to stand at that gate and daydream about getting an education, being somebody, and making a difference in the lives of others. Proud to say those dreams did come true.”

She used the opportunity to encourage youngsters to hold on to their dreams.

“To the little girl and boy growing up in those dusty streets of the townships and rural areas, do not give up on your dream. Remember, no-one and nothing should stop you from realising your dream. Zozibini Tunzi proved that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. Dare to dream.” she added.

#Nostalgia! This is the home I grew up in. It was reportedly the first doublestorey house in #Soweto. My grandfather, #BenMabuza aptly named it #Dumakude. It was his symbol of triumph over #apartheid. It was built during the years of forced removals, when we were moved from #Sophiatown to #Soweto. I use to stand at that gate and day dream about getting an education, being somebody, and making a difference in the lives of others. Proud to say those dreams did come true. To the little girl and boy growing up in those dusty streets of the townships and rural areas, do not give up on your dream. Remember, no one and nothing should stop you from realizing your dream. @ZoziTunzi proved that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. #DareToDream! @Siphomabuse always sings the praises of this house that is next to the #Maponya home. Thank you at @piesang for sending me this picture. You should have gone in.

