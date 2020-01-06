TshisaLIVE

The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah

06 January 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mashabela Galane and Trevor Noah are leading SA comedians.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape (Mashabela) & Craig Sjodin via Getty Images (Trevor Noah)

Is Mashabela Galane a better comedian than Trevor Noah? That was the debate that threatened to shut down social media over the weekend.

Forget World War 3, the real battle on these streets was whether Mashabela was the finest comedian Mzansi had ever produced.

It all started when a tweep jumped on social media to say Mashabela was better than Trevor.

Dude even brought receipts, saying “Trevor isn't really funny” and relies on accents, multilingual phrases and sarcasm.

Soon the TLs were like a war zone, with #TeamTrevor coming out to defend their hero.

They said Trevor's global success proved he was in another league.

Others praised Mashabela and stuck by the tweep's view that he was more talented than Trev.

Then there were those who called for a ceasefire, arguing that both comedians were funny in their own right.

In short, it was a mess.

