The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah

Is Mashabela Galane a better comedian than Trevor Noah? That was the debate that threatened to shut down social media over the weekend.

Forget World War 3, the real battle on these streets was whether Mashabela was the finest comedian Mzansi had ever produced.

It all started when a tweep jumped on social media to say Mashabela was better than Trevor.

Dude even brought receipts, saying “Trevor isn't really funny” and relies on accents, multilingual phrases and sarcasm.