The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah
Is Mashabela Galane a better comedian than Trevor Noah? That was the debate that threatened to shut down social media over the weekend.
Forget World War 3, the real battle on these streets was whether Mashabela was the finest comedian Mzansi had ever produced.
It all started when a tweep jumped on social media to say Mashabela was better than Trevor.
Dude even brought receipts, saying “Trevor isn't really funny” and relies on accents, multilingual phrases and sarcasm.
Mashabela is SA's greatest comedian. He's naturally gifted. His strict use of vernac limited his career moves. He's funnier than even Trevor Noah. Trevor isn't really funny, he's smart & has a good sense of humor that's HEAVILY dependent on accents, multilingual phrases & sarcasm— New South Africa (@DjNewSouthAfric) January 4, 2020
Soon the TLs were like a war zone, with #TeamTrevor coming out to defend their hero.
They said Trevor's global success proved he was in another league.
Others praised Mashabela and stuck by the tweep's view that he was more talented than Trev.
Then there were those who called for a ceasefire, arguing that both comedians were funny in their own right.
In short, it was a mess.
Guys Trevor Noah is a comedian for smart and educated people🤔🤷🏾♂️ y’all must stick to Skhumba and #Mashabela 😂🤣😂😂🙆🏾♂️😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/h9CUurUskR— TripleTrouble (@monde_mabhoza) January 4, 2020
Mashabela is really gifted.— Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@SciTheComedist) January 4, 2020
If u watch Strictly Vernac you'll see that he can write a very good material and it'll will be funny as hell.
Well Trevor Noah is also good & smart not that funny.
But Mashabela is funnier only if he can stop mocking the audience & write material!
Mashabela might be funny according to your Twitter standards , but Trevor Noah is enjoying his life and is making more money. I don't know which one is more important according your Twitter standards, money or being too funny , y'all are just stupid I guess pic.twitter.com/iwPAfE74T5— TS🅾️NG🅰️PR!NC€🇿🇦 (@Matimumakondo) January 4, 2020
Comparing Mashabela to Trevor Noah is like comparing Nurkovic to Messi... You know Nurkovic is the best 🔥🔥🔥 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/Y5BHUw3m9m— Ⓐⓑⓤⓣⓘ (@Abuti_Katlego) January 4, 2020
Yall know #Mashabela regards Trevor Noah as his role model right.— Catchvibe Moatshe (@IamCatchvibe) January 4, 2020
Yall know #Mashabela dreams to achieve what Trevor has achieved right pic.twitter.com/3LojVdQjSu
Early in the morning already someone is comparing Trevor Noah le Mashabela. This must be the best joke of 2020. No wonder some think we tweet using electric meter box. pic.twitter.com/3s5xxJgSh5— MPHO ALEX ❤️ (@MphoAlex_) January 4, 2020
I can't help to feel that the Trevor Noah & Mashabela comparison is low-key tribalism.— Zola Lasmisi🇿🇦 (@zola360degrees) January 4, 2020
That person might be feeling unrepresented so they talk shit about Trevor.
If Mashabe is good, celebrate his greatness.
Infact upload his videos, if he is good we will celebrate him.
So in essence, and by all technicalities and attributions, Trevor Noah IS actually waaaaay funnier.— D💙ddy (@MohBil2) January 4, 2020
No doubt Mashabela is funny.
But to drag him into your disdain towards & Pork with Trevor is actually more disrespectful towards Mashabela than you think.
Respect us, Chief. https://t.co/oIydCHOmge pic.twitter.com/mOJ8YQe8X1
Please go compare Mashabela with Tall ass Mo or Loyiso Gola because Trevor Noah is not in his league. pic.twitter.com/xa4cvF0ttA— Gabrielle K.👑 (@Slaykeesha) January 4, 2020
Trevor Noah and Mashabela are both funny, hilarious pic.twitter.com/zU3FoA3w7R— TRIGGA-MAZING (@RealTrigger101) January 4, 2020