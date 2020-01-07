TshisaLIVE

Big moves! Enhle Mbali’s fashion range featured in Italian Vogue

07 January 2020 - 09:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Enhle Mbali has been working hard on her fashion line and it's receiving global recognition.
Actress Enhle Mbali has been working hard on her fashion line and it's receiving global recognition.
Image: Supplied

2020 already looks to be Enhle Mbali's year. The actress's fashion range has featured in Italian Vogue.

The star shared the good news with her fans on Monday, showing off some of the designs over which the publication gushed.

The items included a flowing white number and a black bodysuit.

She said it was just “the beginning” of big things for her and the brand this year.

Enhle launched her latest collection at SA Fashion Week late last year.

“I’m so excited to announce I’ll be showing for the first time on fashion week on the 23/10/19 for autumn winter 2020. Essie Apparel. So excited to share a piece of me with you,” she told fans on social media at the time.

She said the designs were inspired by “four seasons in one”, adding that she wanted to bring style, fashion and grace to wardrobes worldwide.

Fans flooded the comments section of the post with congratulatory messages and praise for Enhle after the big news and predicted that many more features and accolades would follow.

MORE

Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to my children'

'I once again ask for silence in this time. Please. Not for me but my children!'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Enhle Mbali: When waves hit, stay still as a rock and stagger through

Enhle Mbali has some words of wisdom to share.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Enhle Mbali wades into politics: 'ANC pull up you socks fast, still not falling for DA tactics'

Enhle says that she has hope in the ANC but insists there is much work to be done.
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

Enhle Mbali pens the sweetest note to her grandmother

Enhle Mbali says its important to shower elders love while they're still on earth.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Most read

  1. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Euphonik and Black Coffee open Yawa pop-up clothing store TshisaLIVE
  5. The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X