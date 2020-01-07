TshisaLIVE

LISTEN | Stormzy and Wiley’s beef will have you grabbing the popcorn

There were even back and forth diss tracks

07 January 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Wiley and Stormzy have been throwing more shade at each other than a forest.
Image: Joseph Okpako/WireImage (Wiley) & Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Global Citizen (Stormzy)

The war between UK grime artists Stormzy and Wiley had social media streets on fire this week. 

In the most explosive music feud of 2020 so far (which isn't hard, to be honest), the pair took shots at each other and released diss tracks that were as hard as nails.

It all started on Twitter, as things so often do nowadays, when Wiley fetched Stormzy for collaborating with Ed Sheeran. He also claimed Jay-Z only wanted to work with him because of Ed.

Stormzy said the veteran was weird for always showing love offline, but dragging him on social media.

He also referred to Wiley as a dinosaur.

Wiley later dropped a diss track, Eediyat Skengman, in which he claimed Stormzy was “worse than Ed Sheeran”.

Stormzy clapped back with a track called Disappointed in which he talks about Wiley's Twitter fingers and being much bigger than Wiley's entire career.

He also claimed to be second only to Brexit.

