LISTEN | Stormzy and Wiley’s beef will have you grabbing the popcorn

The war between UK grime artists Stormzy and Wiley had social media streets on fire this week.

In the most explosive music feud of 2020 so far (which isn't hard, to be honest), the pair took shots at each other and released diss tracks that were as hard as nails.

It all started on Twitter, as things so often do nowadays, when Wiley fetched Stormzy for collaborating with Ed Sheeran. He also claimed Jay-Z only wanted to work with him because of Ed.

Stormzy said the veteran was weird for always showing love offline, but dragging him on social media.

He also referred to Wiley as a dinosaur.