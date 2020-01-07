Siya Kolisi: We will continue to push forward & give SA a voice globally

Flying the SA flag high, SA's pride and Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi looked back on his time in the States and his meetings with Roc Nation Sports.

Siya was approached to join Roc Nation Sports International, an organisation founded by music mogul Jay-Z.

After sealing a deal with Roc Nation late last year, Siya flew to the S to spend some time with sports giants in December and judging by his posts on social media, the captain had a very motivating time.

From being handed his own Basketball jersey to getting a shoutout during half time, Siya is really living by his word of giving SA the voice globally.

“Enjoyed every moment of my experience in the States including this special opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets. We will continue to push forward and give SA a voice globally. Thank you all for the support Roc Nation Sports.”

