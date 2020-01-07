TshisaLIVE

Siya Kolisi: We will continue to push forward & give SA a voice globally

07 January 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi reflects on his time in the States.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Flying the SA flag high, SA's pride and Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi looked back on his time in the States and his meetings with Roc Nation Sports.

Siya was approached to join Roc Nation Sports International, an organisation founded by music mogul Jay-Z.

After sealing a deal with Roc Nation late last year, Siya flew to the S to spend some time with sports giants in December and judging by his posts on social media, the captain had a very motivating time.  

From being handed his own Basketball jersey to getting a shoutout during half time, Siya is really living by his word of giving SA the voice globally.

“Enjoyed every moment of my experience in the States including this special opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets. We will continue to push forward and give SA a voice globally. Thank you all for the support Roc Nation Sports.”

As incredible his journey might be, Siya shared that last year was a year full of growth and as far as the new year was concerned, he was on the same grind.

“I’m excited for what we can accomplish in 2020.”

In an interview on Robert Marawa's online channel, Siya said he did not think he would be part of Roc Nation, but aimed to use the platform to create opportunities to inspire others.

“My motivation is to create opportunities that I never had for others and hopefully my story will inspire people.”

The Springbok captain also mentioned that signing to Roc Nation would open doors for him globally.

