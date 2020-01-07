WATCH | This teaser of Prince Kaybee and Shimza’s collab will give you goosebumps

It looks like Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku are not about to let go of December fever just yet as they're working on a new house track that will have you jamming through Jan-u-worry.

Kaybee and Shimza sent social media into chaos mode last week when they squashed their beef and were pictured in studio together working on a new song.

While a picture was the first thing that proved the pair let go of their beef, Kaybee recently shared a snippet video on Instagram of the song they were working on, as well as the fire vibe they had in the studio.

In the video, an excited member of Black Motion, Murdah Bongz, is seen jumping up and down to the song while Kaybee and Shimza dance to the beat.