TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This teaser of Prince Kaybee and Shimza’s collab will give you goosebumps

07 January 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Prince Kaybee is collaborating with Shimza on a new house track that has social media in a frenzy.
Prince Kaybee is collaborating with Shimza on a new house track that has social media in a frenzy.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

It looks like Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku are not about to let go of  December fever just yet as they're working on a new house track that will have you jamming through Jan-u-worry.

Kaybee and Shimza sent social media into chaos mode last week when they squashed their beef and were pictured in studio together working on a new song.

While a picture was the first thing that proved the pair let go of their beef, Kaybee recently shared a snippet video on Instagram of the song they were working on, as well as the fire vibe they had in the studio.

In the video, an excited member of Black Motion, Murdah Bongz, is seen jumping up and down to the song while Kaybee and Shimza dance to the beat.

Being a collaborative effort, it looks like the DJs are onto something with this new song.

As far as the teaser goes, fans can wait for its release, hopefully by the end of January.

Prince Kaybee & Shimza bury beef, collab on song together

The song Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion and Ami Faku are working on is set to drop at the end of January.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Prince Kaybee recovering after collapsing before Victoria Falls show

Prince Kaybee had fans worried when he revealed that he had collapsed before the gig.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Prince Kaybee's Fetch Your Life inspires judge justice Mahube Molemela

"I watched it and I was inspired. We have very capable young people from all walks of life, from all industries, from all sectors"
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Why don’t you get a car? Mohale claps back HARD at troll! TshisaLIVE
  5. The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X