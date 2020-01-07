TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Maphorisa tells Mzansi to put some respect on his name: 'I’m a big deal'

07 January 2020 - 12:14 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa says people should not take him lightly.
DJ Maphorisa says people should not take him lightly.
Image: Via DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram

Don't try DJ Maphorisa because the hit producer knows his worth and, in his own words, is a pretty big deal.

The star has been dominating the dance floor all through Dezemba for his collab with Kabza De Small, and in a clip circulating online he tells people to put some respect on his name.

In an interview with Zkhiphani, which was shared across Twitter this week, Maphorisa says  he understands why people underestimate him, but they need to get it correct.

“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now  so I have to always remind people that 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly.'”

Maphorisa has produced for some of the biggest artists from across the continent, and has never been scared to blow his own horn when necessary.

Several months ago he took to Twitter to list some of his big hits, and claimedt no label would say no to him.

“I am the greatest and probably the first to do it in South Africa. If I'm lying then tag him. 34 Hits and still counting,” he wrote, challenging his followers to find a producer bigger than him.

Last month rapper AKA told his fans to give Maphorisa the respect he deserves, calling him the greatest of all time.

Fans finally admit that DJ Maphorisa is the greatest producer in SA

"Maphorisa's back must be so sore from carrying the whole music industry"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Mzansi is jamming to DJ Maphorisa's new song via viral #PhoyisaChallenge

Tweeps love DJ Maphorisa's new hit, so much so that they have started a dance challenge in its name.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Hold up! Kings of Dezemba, Maphorisa and Kabza, want to fill Sun Arena

As if Dezemba wasn't enough, the kings are coming for the whole 2020.
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Was Mzansi right? Maphorisa jokes about Kabza needing a nap

"I think my partner needs dat nap"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Why don’t you get a car? Mohale claps back HARD at troll! TshisaLIVE
  5. The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X