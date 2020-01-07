WATCH | Maphorisa tells Mzansi to put some respect on his name: 'I’m a big deal'
Don't try DJ Maphorisa because the hit producer knows his worth and, in his own words, is a pretty big deal.
The star has been dominating the dance floor all through Dezemba for his collab with Kabza De Small, and in a clip circulating online he tells people to put some respect on his name.
In an interview with Zkhiphani, which was shared across Twitter this week, Maphorisa says he understands why people underestimate him, but they need to get it correct.
“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now so I have to always remind people that 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly.'”
Maphorisa has produced for some of the biggest artists from across the continent, and has never been scared to blow his own horn when necessary.
Several months ago he took to Twitter to list some of his big hits, and claimedt no label would say no to him.
“I am the greatest and probably the first to do it in South Africa. If I'm lying then tag him. 34 Hits and still counting,” he wrote, challenging his followers to find a producer bigger than him.
No Label wud Say No to Me, Trust🤞🏾— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) August 28, 2019
Iam the Greatest Probably The First To Do It In South Africa if Iam Lying Tag him 34 Hits n Still Counting pic.twitter.com/G3USZS2I6l
Last month rapper AKA told his fans to give Maphorisa the respect he deserves, calling him the greatest of all time.
All due respect to Kabza. But Pori has been making hits since Uhuru. Now go check when that was ... then YOU come back and admit you talking out your ass. https://t.co/FTpJ9I4kIf— AKA (@akaworldwide) December 4, 2019