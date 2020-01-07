WATCH | Maphorisa tells Mzansi to put some respect on his name: 'I’m a big deal'

Don't try DJ Maphorisa because the hit producer knows his worth and, in his own words, is a pretty big deal.

The star has been dominating the dance floor all through Dezemba for his collab with Kabza De Small, and in a clip circulating online he tells people to put some respect on his name.

In an interview with Zkhiphani, which was shared across Twitter this week, Maphorisa says he understands why people underestimate him, but they need to get it correct.

“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now so I have to always remind people that 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly.'”