TshisaLIVE

Mihlali slams claims she’s promoting immorality with 'confessions chat'

'Did tatu God go on holiday and leave you in charge?'

08 January 2020 - 09:28 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali had the streets sweating when she shared some of the confessions.
Mihlali had the streets sweating when she shared some of the confessions.
Image: Mihlali's Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase has taken aim at those who accused her of promoting bad behaviour and immorality, asking if those judging her were standing in for God.

The YouTube star again found herself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after she took to Instagram Stories to encourage followers to share their deepest secrets.

She started the confession game by telling her followers that she wasn't here for any stories about murder, but she was soon flooded with “confessions” of murder, cheating and even alleged poisonings.

Mihlali shared many of the more hectic ones on her Stories.

She later revealed that some had come from fake accounts, but refused to share the names of those who had confessed.

Hold Up! So the streets were angry that Mihlali didn’t celebrate Miss Universe?

So is Mihlali going to take over Nathi Mthethwa's job as Minister of congratulations?
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

The star said she received personal messages from users who slammed her for promoting bad behaviour and immorality by sharing the crazy confessions.

In a post she told her haters to back off.

“To the saints in my DM's outraged by me 'promoting' bad behaviour and lack of morals, did tatu God go on holiday and leave you in charge?”

She said she was not here to judge anyone who had confessed and she should not get heat because of other people's choices. 

“I didn't play this game to judge or correct people, it's not my job. Everyone that participated is an adult, they know what they're doing. Andingeni ndawo.”

Meanwhile, the storm moved from Instagram to Twitter, where “Mihlali's IG” was one of the most talked-about topics on the social media network.

Tweeps shared memes and messages about the confessions and their regrets after reading them.

MORE

Mihlali hits back at 'fake body' comments

'Imagine comparing my 19-year-old body to my adult one. My weight gain is the worst thing that ever happened to y’all’
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

From fights in planes to making the rich list: Mihlali's big year

Mihlali won 2019 HARD!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Sorry! Mihlali just confirmed that she's taken

The influencer has been the crush for many in Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  2. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Why don’t you get a car? Mohale claps back HARD at troll! TshisaLIVE
  5. The great debate: A tweep thinks Mashabela Galane tops Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X