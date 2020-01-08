Mihlali slams claims she’s promoting immorality with 'confessions chat'

Mihlali Ndamase has taken aim at those who accused her of promoting bad behaviour and immorality, asking if those judging her were standing in for God.

The YouTube star again found herself on the Twitter trends list on Wednesday after she took to Instagram Stories to encourage followers to share their deepest secrets.

She started the confession game by telling her followers that she wasn't here for any stories about murder, but she was soon flooded with “confessions” of murder, cheating and even alleged poisonings.

Mihlali shared many of the more hectic ones on her Stories.

She later revealed that some had come from fake accounts, but refused to share the names of those who had confessed.