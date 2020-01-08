Slikour gets major TV deal: They said I was unpredictable & my music was banned
After overcoming a mountain of challenges, Slikour has nailed a massive TV deal with Channel O for 2020.
The Skwatta Kamp rapper has turned media mogul with his SlikourOnLife online music platform and announced this week that several of the platform's flagship programmes have been picked up by the channel.
The shows include Catching Waves, Speedsta In Da Park (with DJ Speedsta), Rhyme and Reason (with rapper Reason) and Balcony Interview, hosted by Slikour himself.
View this post on Instagram
I really started this with my handheld phone 7 years ago not knowing where SlikourOnLife would go. Back then TV said im unpredictable,my music was banned at one stage, my honesty got me blackballed. Thanks to the teams that got this together, the custodians of the shows for trusting us and for @channelotv giving our flagship shows a look.As always a lot of work still needs to be done this is not the benchmark but a mark in our story and probably history for a South African independent online platform and satellite tv. Siyabonga SiyaziThemba Siyaphambili. Shap
Reflecting on the difficulties he faced to get to this point, Slikour said it was hard to believe that it all started seven years ago with a hand-held phone.
He said he had faced it all, from being banned to labelled as “unpredictable”.
“I really started this with my hand-held phone 7 years ago not knowing where SlikourOnLife would go. Back then TV said I'm unpredictable, my music was banned at one stage, my honesty got me blackballed.”
He said that a lot of work still needed to be done, but he was proud of what he had achieved.
“As always a lot of work still needs to be done this is not the benchmark but a mark in our story and probably history for a South African independent online platform and satellite tv.”