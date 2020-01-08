Terry Pheto slams ama2000's ‘crusty and s**t' viral video

Many people have shared a laugh over a viral video of a boy taunting his grandmother, but Terry Pheto is not impressed and has slammed the boy for being disrespectful.

The video of the boy recording his grandmother while she heads out to bin garbage was shared widely on social media this week. In it, the boy can be heard telling his gran, “You are not tekateking, you are just old, and crusty and s**t”.

He later apologises to her, saying he didn't know what he was doing.