Tyler Perry admits to writing all his shows himself & the internet's in chaos mode
“Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”
American writer and producer Tyler Perry has revealed that he writes all the story lines to his movies and television shows, leading to outrage on social media.
The movie mogul revealed on social media that he was responsible for 100% of the writing for all of his TV and movie projects.
In a video he posted on Instagram, Tyler briefly discussed his work ethic and how he prefers to pen his own scripts.
“So, I don’t know if you know this but all shows on television have a writer's room. Most of the time, there are ten people or 12 or whatever that write on these television shows.
“Well, I have no writer's room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”
Though his video was meant to inspire people, it ended up generating mixed reaction on social media, with many people claiming that he can't possibly tell the stories on his own and without a team of writers.
He was also slammed for creating content that is “redundant” and always showing black women in a bad light.
Others defended Tyler, telling all those who were criticising him to start their own company and hire people.
Soon a fierce debate erupted, with even Pearl Thusi weighing in.
Wish I was mad at Tyler Perry. But maybe let’s be mad enough to do what we expect of him. Every1 has their own process. Get a writers room when I’m ready to tell stories & not think I have the right to dictate to sum1 how to live their lives/work. I pray never to be so entitled— #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) January 7, 2020
Tyler Perry doesn’t force you to watch his movies. If you can’t relate, keep it moving.— BONFIRE (@BonoloMaphutha) January 4, 2020
Such a big room with nobody else writing? There is no growth in that. I mean how will you get creative ideas and diversify your craft if you're the only writer? I respect your 'work ethic' but we are tired of the same old monotonous stories about the suffering of black women pic.twitter.com/jpUnvKOhf2— #Zozitunziismyqueen (@Josephamndlovu) January 7, 2020
Tyler Perry has talked about how his mother was a victim of domestic violence and how he’s passionate about bringing awareness to the suffering and struggles of black women through his movies.— La Jefa (@bougie_blackie) January 4, 2020
This sudden outrage and labelling him a misogynist is really unnecessary tbh.
The outrage on Tyler Perry is proof that you can never please everyone and there will always be haters, how many jobs has mans created?? Why must he get more writers when he can do it himself?— Prince (@_uPrince) January 7, 2020
also I don’t get the Tyler Perry slander. he writes and produces according to his lived experience. guys, black women suffer so much at the hands of men. we should know this. and if anything, the moral should always be to remind us of how dangerous and horrible men are.— zozibini iidegree🥳 (@sisanda_aluta) January 4, 2020
“If you don’t like it don’t watch it” is one of the laziest arguments I’ve ever heard. People are allowed to be critical of art. People are allowed to be critical of Tyler Perry. Literally every director gets their work critiqued so why would Tyler Perry be exempt from that?— Miranda Priestly’s Hair (@naledimashishi) January 5, 2020
First of all you can't even put together a decent caption with correct grammar yet you out here calling out Tyler Perry for his writing. pic.twitter.com/fA9PWV9IKZ— M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) January 7, 2020
Imagine Tyler Perry making that whole studio for ppl to turn on him for not hiring black/any writers... pic.twitter.com/1hemdLgZ2u— Cj (@CourtzJameson) January 7, 2020