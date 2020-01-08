Tyler Perry admits to writing all his shows himself & the internet's in chaos mode

American writer and producer Tyler Perry has revealed that he writes all the story lines to his movies and television shows, leading to outrage on social media.

The movie mogul revealed on social media that he was responsible for 100% of the writing for all of his TV and movie projects.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Tyler briefly discussed his work ethic and how he prefers to pen his own scripts.

“So, I don’t know if you know this but all shows on television have a writer's room. Most of the time, there are ten people or 12 or whatever that write on these television shows.

“Well, I have no writer's room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”