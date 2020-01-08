TshisaLIVE

Tyler Perry admits to writing all his shows himself & the internet's in chaos mode

“Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”

08 January 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Tyler Perry says he writes the story lines to all his movies and TV shows.
Tyler Perry says he writes the story lines to all his movies and TV shows.
Image: Leon Bennett/WireImage

American writer and producer Tyler Perry has revealed that he writes all the story lines to his movies and television shows, leading to outrage on social media.

The movie mogul revealed on social media that he was responsible for 100% of the writing for all of his TV and movie projects.

In a video he posted on Instagram, Tyler briefly discussed his work ethic and how he prefers to pen his own scripts.

“So, I don’t know if you know this but all shows on television have a writer's room. Most of the time, there are ten people or 12 or whatever that write on these television shows.

“Well, I have no writer's room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all. Why am I telling you this? I wrote all of these scripts by myself in 2019. Work ethic!”

View this post on Instagram

WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!!

A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on

Though his video was meant to inspire people, it ended up generating mixed reaction on social media, with many people claiming that he can't possibly tell the stories on his own and without a team of writers.

He was also slammed for creating content that is “redundant” and always showing black women in a bad light.

Others defended Tyler, telling all those who were criticising him to start their own company and hire people.

Soon a fierce debate erupted, with even Pearl Thusi weighing in.

MORE

'I’m ignored in Hollywood because of my audience': Tyler Perry

Imagine a WHOLE Tyler Perry being ignored by the mainstream movie industry
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

From Trevor Noah to Sho Madjozi: Six times South Africans shone on global stages in 2019

These celebrities flew the SA flag high when they were recognised internationally
Lifestyle
1 week ago

#BlackGirlMagic: SA female celebs set to light up the world stage in 2020

SA women hit the big time, here and abroad
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  2. US star T.I. spills the tea on his friendship with Nasty C and AKA TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle gushes over her ‘superman’ AKA TshisaLIVE
  4. Why don’t you get a car? Mohale claps back HARD at troll! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Geordie Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X