Who dat?! Madame Tussauds' Nicki Minaj statue is all kinds of wrong and fans can't deal
Just when we thought 2020 was beginning to look like a movie, Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, took a page straight from a horror story with its latest wax sculpture, that of Nicki Minaj.
The figure was unveiled this week and all we can say is we wish they had kept it locked away in the back and far from humanity.
🥴🥴🥴 RT @KarenCivil: Madame Tussauds Unveils Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure in Germany pic.twitter.com/D7MCJdzPXP— Ho KIM Muhfukka (@Whoa_Kimbosabe) January 8, 2020
The “work of art” was supposed to replicate Nicki in her controversial Anaconda music video.
The artists recreated the video's jungle setting and even nailed the outfit ... but the face?!
We wonder if they crafted it during load-shedding or if Google even exists in their office, because it's all kinds of wrong.
The company's Las Vegas museum also got it wrong when it unveiled a similar sculpture of the star in 2015. Even Nicki joked about how off it was.
And it seems we weren't the only ones left confused by this latest statue.
The internet was filled with memes and comments about the sculpture on Tuesday, with many slamming the artists and joking about how bad it was.
y’all look at this wax figure 💀@NICKIMINAJ i’m so sorry pic.twitter.com/s2Tk3M1rsF— ari (@lordarquaad) January 8, 2020
The creator of Nicki Minaj wax figure at work. pic.twitter.com/UHcGm1pxUF— Mareeesa (@MareeesaWhite) January 7, 2020
Nicki Minaj from behind,but front view ni Mario Balotelli😂😂😂 https://t.co/PKXtPFmhRr— FireMoMMAH (@HalfKamba) January 6, 2020
I don’t know how but that Nicki Minaj wax figure is absolutely racism. 😭 pic.twitter.com/qFjk89wyRn— D ® E W | K A N G (@drewscotty) January 7, 2020
The Nicki Minaj Wax Figure got me in tears pic.twitter.com/f8DbcQsvwh— LAYLA (@QUEEN_SLAYLA) January 8, 2020
The wax figure look like Nicki Minaj after 21 days in the wild on Naked and Afraid https://t.co/xUpndGlD34— REEM SWI$H ⛹🏿🌊 (@reemteam23) January 8, 2020
Waiting for Twitter to bash Germany on failed attempt on Nicki Minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/j0ZdCtDOuu— The Don (@shimakins) January 7, 2020
☠️☠️ idc idc idc, whoever did that wax figure tried to play @NICKIMINAJ they know dam well that looks nothing like her! pic.twitter.com/ULye4RmlqW— ✨Kahreem✨ (@Kahreem_) January 7, 2020
somebody said- the nicki minaj wax figure...look like a Mexican stripper from Houston pic.twitter.com/osTLnxdrNl— Got Chips and Eating Ruffles. (@All_Cake88) January 7, 2020