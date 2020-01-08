TshisaLIVE

Who dat?! Madame Tussauds' Nicki Minaj statue is all kinds of wrong and fans can't deal

08 January 2020 - 08:43 By Kyle Zeeman
A Nicki Minaj wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on Tuesday.
Image: Tristar Media/Getty Images

Just when we thought 2020 was beginning to look like a movie, Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany, took a page straight from a horror story with its latest wax sculpture, that of Nicki Minaj.

The figure was unveiled this week and all we can say is we wish they had kept it locked away in the back and far from humanity.

The “work of art” was supposed to replicate Nicki in her controversial Anaconda music video.

The artists recreated the video's jungle setting and even nailed the outfit ... but the face?!

We wonder if they crafted it during load-shedding or if Google even exists in their office, because it's all kinds of wrong.

The company's Las Vegas museum also got it wrong when it unveiled a similar sculpture of the star in 2015. Even Nicki joked about how off it was.

And it seems we weren't the only ones left confused by this latest statue.

The internet was filled with memes and comments about the sculpture on Tuesday, with many slamming the artists and joking about how bad it was.

