Cassper is here for Uncle Demi Demi’s motivation for matrics who failed

“This message is for all the matriculants who failed. It brings to my attention that you guys are not happy. I want to explain something with the word fail. A fail is not a disease.

“If you can look at capital F, it stands for first, and capital A, it stands for attempt. Capital I stands for in and capital L stands for learning. First attempt in learning.

“I want to explain to you the [meaning of] end, because many of you guys may think that this is the end of the road. Capital E stands for effort. Then you look at capital N, it stands for never and capital D stands for dies. Effort never dies.”

Demi said they could still give matric another go and believed they could do it.

“Failure is not a disease. A fail means there was not enough effort, so I would like you guys to stand up and know that Uncle Demi Demi is with you guys, and let's do it again this year.”