TshisaLIVE

Cassper on getting coins: 'Don’t behave like a hooligan, street cred don’t pay bills'

09 January 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest dishes advice on being a successful artist.
Cassper Nyovest dishes advice on being a successful artist.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Ever wondered how you can secure the bag as an artist? Well, rapper Cassper Nyovest explains that street cred doesn't pay bills.

The rapper took on this topic after a tweep asked him what he did to secure the bag.

“I own my music so I still get a big chunk from just selling music but the big coins are in corporate brands and live shows.

“That's why it is important to keep your brand clean. Don't behave like a hooligan. Street cred don't pay bills.”

The topic comes after Cassper said that nobody in SA had reached a billion streams.

“Angilwi. I'm just saying, that would mean that the person got a 9 million rand payout just from streams. Not starting an argument, just giving the facts.”

While the question of how much an artist makes from one million streams in SA still remains, Cassper expressed that that was the sad reality of being an artist in Mzansi.  

MORE

Cassper calls for peace in 2020: 'We need more teamwork and less egos'

Though he has had his fair share of beefs in the past, Cassper Nyovest's wish for 2020 is unity and teamwork in the music industry
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Geordie Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling SA a jungle

It was the way she announced the news to fans on Twitter that got many in Mzansi hot under the collar
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Celebs pay tribute to Richard Maponya

Ntate Richard Maponya, SA's business mogul, dies aged 99.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Why don’t you get a car? Mohale claps back HARD at troll! TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist TshisaLIVE
  3. Itu Khune responds to cheating claims - 'This is tiring man' TshisaLIVE
  4. Sjava: Why must I hide that I use muthi? TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Geordie Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X