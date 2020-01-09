TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Rea Tsotella's' Tebogo has mashonisa troubles

09 January 2020 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Presenter Moshe Ndiki is a host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Via Instagram

Fans of confessions reality show Rea Tsotella were on the edge of their seats on Wednesday after a gogo appeared on the show to share how her son was in trouble with the mashonisas.

The 80-year-old detailed how her 52-year-old son Tebogo's addiction to drugs and alcohol was ruining their lives.

She seemed heartbroken as she recounted all the difficulties she and her family were suffering because of Tebogo's addictions.

She said loan sharks had his Sassa card. When he got paid they give it back to him to withdraw the cash and return the card.

When he was called on to the show, he was full of drama and hella shocked!

When asked where his card was, he said loan sharks had it.

“They take what is due to them ... now I have a headache,” he told host Moshe.

Fans of the show were shocked by Tebogo and deep in their feels for gogo.

They flooded social media with messages and memes.

