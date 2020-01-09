IN MEMES | 'Rea Tsotella's' Tebogo has mashonisa troubles
Fans of confessions reality show Rea Tsotella were on the edge of their seats on Wednesday after a gogo appeared on the show to share how her son was in trouble with the mashonisas.
The 80-year-old detailed how her 52-year-old son Tebogo's addiction to drugs and alcohol was ruining their lives.
She seemed heartbroken as she recounted all the difficulties she and her family were suffering because of Tebogo's addictions.
She said loan sharks had his Sassa card. When he got paid they give it back to him to withdraw the cash and return the card.
When he was called on to the show, he was full of drama and hella shocked!
When asked where his card was, he said loan sharks had it.
“They take what is due to them ... now I have a headache,” he told host Moshe.
Fans of the show were shocked by Tebogo and deep in their feels for gogo.
They flooded social media with messages and memes.
#ReaTsotellaWednesday— Olympus (@AbsurdMpilo) January 8, 2020
I don't know whether to laugh or cry for Tebogo😥😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Br4pm6MoeA
#ReaTsotellaWednesday From being a "New Generation " to being "Expired "🤣🤣🤣🤣.And as for Dilaela 🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/K8umd0th7L— ☆Itumeleng Monare☆ (@ItumelengMonar6) January 8, 2020
Tebogo is my cousin's long lost twin I swear🤞🏾 same character, same behavior, same attitude, same lies, same excuses 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣#ReaTsotellaWednesday— Jax (@mpumi_jax) January 8, 2020
It is tough being a parent stru...worse when you have a 52 year old baby boy😢 #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/o6kUQpLNo7— Penny Mkalipe (@ThipenThwa) January 8, 2020
For the 1st time is defeated 🤞. Tebogo😂😂😂the 3rd person, the 3rd person😂#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/SoGKnEzJim— Sthape.M🇿🇦👸 (@MathapeloVallen) January 8, 2020
Tebogo's main worry is that he needs to becha and drink , He did not count eating , NOOOOO #ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/VyzJ2YcfJe— Tebogo T (@TherealMadamT) January 8, 2020
#ReaTsotellaWednesday Tebogo— Thapelo Luthuli🇿🇦 (@thiplo27) January 8, 2020
Yoh eish yoh piet bring back the card tlhe eish yoh yoh pic.twitter.com/OUzr34EMvE
#ReaTsotellaWednesday— SIHLE (@n_hlase) January 8, 2020
The Painful Thing About this Situation is that Tebogo doesn’t see the pain he is causing to his mother pic.twitter.com/9N1TsYUxjG
When my friends ask me when m I getting a boyfriend 🙄🙄. .this is my response to them 😡😡😡#ReaTsotellaWednesday pic.twitter.com/lDDSFzjRJE— joey mokone (@joey_mokone) January 8, 2020