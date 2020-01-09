Lady Zamar hits back: I don't make Barbie doll theme songs

Lady Zamar has hit back at those who have criticised her music or said she does nothing for them as an artist.

The star sent out a clear message this week that she is not phased if she is not everyone's cup of tea.

Her comments came after a follower said: “I tried. On separate occasions even. Tried her out live too and I've reached the conclusion, rounded by my bleeding ears that I am not Lady Zamar's audience. I classify her music as Barbie girl theme songs. Just not for me. My ears cringe.”

Lady Zamar followed the kill-them-with-kindness mantra and told the follower she doesn't have to be everyone's cup of tea.

“Not every artist is for everyone, no problem there. You shouldn’t feel bad about disliking someone’s music. Art is subjective and the aesthetic is complex.”

But she wasn't about to let the “Barbie girl theme songs” comment slide and told the fan she sings proper music.

“I’m not for you but make no mistake I do not make Barbie doll theme songs. I sing about love always. Music for humans.”