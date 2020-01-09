Mohale is all here for Meghan and Harry 'stepping back' from royal duties

Mohale has weighed in on the debate surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family and work towards becoming “financially independent”.

The couple shocked many when they announced the decision through a statement on Wednesday evening.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement, posted to Instagram, read.

The couple also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The move has hilariously been labelled “Megxit” by some on social media.

While many, including some in the British media, blamed Meghan for the decision, Mohale took to Twitter to make it clear that he stans a queen and is firmly #TeamMeghan.

He joked that he was here for her and then shared a snap where Harry is blurred out to focus on her.