Mohale is all here for Meghan and Harry 'stepping back' from royal duties
Mohale has weighed in on the debate surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family and work towards becoming “financially independent”.
The couple shocked many when they announced the decision through a statement on Wednesday evening.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement, posted to Instagram, read.
The couple also announced that they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America.
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”
The move has hilariously been labelled “Megxit” by some on social media.
While many, including some in the British media, blamed Meghan for the decision, Mohale took to Twitter to make it clear that he stans a queen and is firmly #TeamMeghan.
He joked that he was here for her and then shared a snap where Harry is blurred out to focus on her.
Redi Tlhabi also defended Meghan, telling her followers that the star was an example of women who were ditching everything and everyone they deemed toxic.
She made the comments while responding to Piers Morgan's tweet about Meghan pulling Harry away from his family.
“Well done for being an example Meghan. Women EVERYWHERE should ditch everything & everyone they deem toxic and soul-destroying. It's called self-mastery; you miserable, arrogant, bitter, piece of manure!," she wrote.
She added that Harry had chosen Meghan and they had made the decision to protect their family.
“Prince Harry saw what this '1000 year institution' did to his mother. He saw how his own father's complicity destroyed his mom. Are all of you people really unable to grasp that he could be behind this decision as a way of protecting his wife and kids?”
