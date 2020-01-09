Mthokozisi Ndaba's gatvol: I can’t hang out with these 'location mediocre minds' any more

Former Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi has vowed to leave his hood behind, saying ekasi is “rotten” and filled with “mediocre minds”.

The star, who hails from KwaMashu in KZN, has made moving out one of his new year's resolutions and took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to let his friends and fans know.

In an angry rant, the star said he was fed up of the hood and ready to join those leaving the area.

“That's it! I ain't hanging out with the location mediocre minds anymore. F**k! My hood is so rotten.

“I used to think that people who leave my hood are blinded by modernisation, but now I see and I guess it's high time for me and my family to leave too. I don't need this location back and forth s**t. It's gonna spoil my glorious 2020 and many beautiful more years to come.”

He said “unhealthy conversation, nonsense gossiping, jealousy, stealing and negative energy” were just some of the poisons of life in the hood.

He ended his rant by asking God to be with his family this year.