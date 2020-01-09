Nonhle Jali apologises for 'dissing' Andile in viral video
Nonhle Jali has apologised for comments she made in a viral video dissing her husband, Andile, and warning gold-digging women to stay away.
Nonhle had fans hot under the collar on Wednesday when she took to Instagram Stories to say she controlled the family's purse strings and had every right to be in charge of their finances, including Andile's bank card.
She warned that any side chicks would not get any money from him.
“I’m the head office with braided hair and you think with your Peruvian hair that you can spend my husband’s money? So you think you can spend my kids’ money to get that Peruvian hair? It will not happen, it’s January, and we all have to struggle. I’m the head office and I have the card.
“Let’s see how he will entertain you without the card. Let them love him without the card, I also found him without the card. I found him in the ghetto and cleaned him until he was attractive,” Nonhle said in the video.
As a social media storm brewed over her comments, Nonhle returned to the platform to say the video was “just for laughs”.
“It's not that serious. It's Instagram, darling. We are just having fun with the app,” she added.
She later apologised and said the video was in “poor taste”.
“I’d like to apologise to the father of my children for the live video that has gone viral that was recorded in his presence, jokingly so.
“Those that were part of the live (video) can attest that I was playing and he was having a good laugh. It was just having harmless fun. I do agree that it was in poor taste and not well received by the masses.
“I apologise to those that were offended by it, it was not my intention. What was said in the video was not a true reflection of events. He also jokingly says the same and we just tease each other about it.
“I did different videos about different subjects for humour and unfortunately it wasn’t well received. Apologies to my family, apologies to my followers; this will never happen again.”