Nonhle Jali apologises for 'dissing' Andile in viral video

Nonhle Jali has apologised for comments she made in a viral video dissing her husband, Andile, and warning gold-digging women to stay away.

Nonhle had fans hot under the collar on Wednesday when she took to Instagram Stories to say she controlled the family's purse strings and had every right to be in charge of their finances, including Andile's bank card.

She warned that any side chicks would not get any money from him.

“I’m the head office with braided hair and you think with your Peruvian hair that you can spend my husband’s money? So you think you can spend my kids’ money to get that Peruvian hair? It will not happen, it’s January, and we all have to struggle. I’m the head office and I have the card.

“Let’s see how he will entertain you without the card. Let them love him without the card, I also found him without the card. I found him in the ghetto and cleaned him until he was attractive,” Nonhle said in the video.