Prince Kaybee denies that he's beefing with DJ Maphorisa

Prince Kaybee is all smiles as his hit song Fetch Your Life, which features Msaki, dominated the charts for the whole of last year.

Excited by the news, Kaybee shared a snap on social media of Radio Monitor that proved that his song was the most played on-air last year. He even went as far as telling DJ Maphorisa to keep December, seeing he had the whole year.

Kaybee thanked the South Africans who made sure his song was a hit.

“Ola Maphorisa you can have December, I will have the whole twelve months. Fetch Your Life dominated from January 1 till December 31 with over 1.3 billion audience impacts, thank you SA, @Msaki.”