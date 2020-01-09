Prince Kaybee denies that he's beefing with DJ Maphorisa
“Aybo, I’m not beefing, Maphorisa is a good peer of mine, we even planning a car spinning contest, akere Phori?”
Prince Kaybee is all smiles as his hit song Fetch Your Life, which features Msaki, dominated the charts for the whole of last year.
Excited by the news, Kaybee shared a snap on social media of Radio Monitor that proved that his song was the most played on-air last year. He even went as far as telling DJ Maphorisa to keep December, seeing he had the whole year.
Kaybee thanked the South Africans who made sure his song was a hit.
“Ola Maphorisa you can have December, I will have the whole twelve months. Fetch Your Life dominated from January 1 till December 31 with over 1.3 billion audience impacts, thank you SA, @Msaki.”
Ola @DjMaphorisa you can have December I will have the whole 12 Months. Fetch Your Life dominated from 1st January till 31st December with over 1.3 Billion audience impacts🙏🏾 THANK YOU SOUTH AFRICA @Msaki_ZA pic.twitter.com/hPp3UzdkzK— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 8, 2020
After his hard work in the studio and releasing two projects, an album and an EP last year, fans congratulated Kaybee on the achievement.
His excitement was, however, short-lived, as fans called him out for starting a “beef” with Maphorisa after he pledged that he would never get into a tiff with anyone this year.
While tweeps gave him the side-eye, Kaybee reassured them that he was nowhere near starting beef with the king of amapiano, as they were good friends. “Noooo, guys man stop it, Phori is my brother.”
NOOOOO guys mahn stop it, Phori is my brother @DjMaphorisa— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 8, 2020
Kaybee even explained that they had a car-racing date to show how close they are.
Aybo I’m not beefing, @DjMaphorisa is a good peer of mine, we even planning a car spinning contest, akere Phori?😊— K A B E L O (@PrinceKaybee_SA) January 8, 2020