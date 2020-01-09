Shimza plans to crack America after signing massive international deal

The company represents the likes of Akon, 21 Savage, Die Antwoord, Young Thug, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, Burna Boy, Ali Wong, Will Ferrell, Nasty C and Lauryn Hill.

The deal will see Shimza represented by the agency in the US territory and speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ said he believes it will lead to more opportunities in America this year.

“It's a great feeling to be signed to such a big agency, it will help me in terms of opening up a market that I've been patiently waiting for,” he said.

He stressed how important it was to his career going forward.

“Having the right people represent you in specific territories is essential and I think United Agency has what I need in the US. We will still have to work on the territory to get the right shows and that will take time, patience and consistency.”