Buhle Samuels: Addressing sides while you are married brings disrespect to yourself
Actress Buhle Samuels believes confronting and addressing your partner's alleged “sides” can lead to you being disrespected.
Buhle took to Twitter this week to share “pearls of wisdom” about never allowing yourself to be disrespected by addressing side chicks your partner may be messing with.
She claimed women addressing their man's mistresses is the saddest situation they could ever put themselves in.
“Addressing sides while you have a man you're exclusive with or are married to brings disrespect to yourself because it lets your man know that you’re aware of the b.s he’s up to and you accept it. It lets us know that you allow b.s. That is just sad!”
Addressing sides while you have a man your exclusive with or are married too brings disrespect to yourself because it lets your man know that you’re aware of the b.s he’s up to and you accept it and it lets us know that you allow b.s and that is just sad! SMH— Buhle Samuels (@BuhleSamuels_) January 8, 2020
Before we entered 2020, Buhle shared the biggest lesson of 2019 with a thread on Twitter.
She advised the importance of finding the courage to put yourself first, and never lose yourself trying to please someone else.
“People will always choose themselves and you should pray for the courage to do the same. Don’t hold onto people who wouldn’t even flinch at the thought of letting you go. Also never lose yourself trying to resurrect what you know for sure is dead.”
You’re your top and most important priority, everything else is secondary— Ms. Moeng (@fifimoeng) December 22, 2019
The actress said 2020 should be a year for putting yourself first before extending your hand out to others.
“Sort you out first and then helping others ‘sort’ themselves out will come naturally.”
And have the courage to speak up when/if we’re not ‘satisfied’. Someone behaves in a foul way? Tell them. You feel like you’re not in the right mental space to attend a friend’s event? Speak up! U feel burdened by a person whose always dumping their issues in you? Speak up!— Ms. Moeng (@fifimoeng) December 22, 2019
to listening to people’s issues even when you’re not in the mental/emotional state to do so - and by allowing yourself to be used as a dumpster dims a lot of boundaries and often results in entitlement from those you were trying to be strong for .— Ms. Moeng (@fifimoeng) December 22, 2019
And lastly , ‘NO’ is a full sentence .You don’t have to always explain your decisions to people or tell them why it is you’re saying no to whatever they may be requesting from you. They don’t have to get it , but they definitely have to respect your decision as is.— Ms. Moeng (@fifimoeng) December 22, 2019