Former 'Backstage' actor Sibusiso Radebe has died

Actor Sibusiso Radebe (37) has died, the star's manager Wesley Mark Gainer confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Friday.

The actor, best known for his roles on Backstage, Home Affairs and Gaz'lam, died on Thursday.

Wesley told TshisaLIVE that those close to the star were left heartbroken by his death.

The news was also confirmed by close friend Claudia Kurhula Maluleke through a statement on Facebook.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Sibusiso Radebe our Brother and Friend. 09-01-2020.

“I'm going to miss so much, Sbu Diva. Our daily conversations, your constant encouragement and your constant care. I love you so much. Rest in Beautiful Eternity, you are in the beautiful heavens, rest well Darling. Goodbye, my Legend.”

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, a close relative refused to divulge any further details and said she needed to speak to the family before releasing further details to the media.

Sibusiso was diagnosed with cancer in late 2018 and spent much of last year undergoing chemotherapy.

In a post last month he described 2019 as “the hardest year of my life thus far” but announced that he was in remission.

“It was a true test of livelihood on every level. Body, mind and spirit were tested,” he added.

Friends and fans have flooded social media with tributes to the star following news of his death.