TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Twitter has decided to stan over the Mkhizes for life

10 January 2020 - 09:11 By Kyle Zeeman
Sbahle Mpisane featured on the show.
Sbahle Mpisane featured on the show.
Image: Sbahle Mpisane/Instagram

Move over Kardashians, we have a new favourite reality TV family: The Mkhizes.

Businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, formerly Mpisane, gave fans a glimpse of her life through the new Mzansi Magic reality show Kwa Mam' Mkhize on Thursday night.

The show also featured fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane and her brother Andile.

Fans were taken inside the family's huge Durban mansion which includes several different buildings amassed from buying out their neighbours' homes over the years.

It looks like a shopping mall and even has its own wing dedicated to entertaining.

It was a lot!

Sbahle was one of the first people to feature on the show, where she opened up about the 2018 accident that nearly took her life.

“It's been a very crazy journey. I was in hospital for a very long time and I had amnesia. It has been a long journey,” Sbahle said.

The star admitted that her slow recovery had left her feeling “sad” and led to her staying in her wheelchair for about two months without walking.

She later took some steps and even participated in an exercise session.

Shawn, who is Sbahle's stepmom, said she had an unbreakable bond with Sbahle and saw her as her own daughter.

Fans were all there for the bond and the lifestyle the family lived.

They flooded social media with memes and messages about Shawn and the family, making them the most talked-about subject on Twitter.

MORE

Here's how Sbahle Mpisane fought her way back after horror car crash

Despite it being a tough road, Sbahle has fought her way back to recovery.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Sbahle celebrates her 'second Christmas': I don't know what it was or how it felt before

Sbahle Mpisane is excited for a Christmas that will be much bigger and full of love.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sbahle’s milestone: I called my neighbour so they could call an ambulance if I fell

Sbahle is doing so great!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Sbahle the supermodel: Star hits the runway, wheelchair and all

Sbahle won't let her injuries get her down.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | Twitter outraged by 'Mnakwethu' polygamist TshisaLIVE
  2. Sjava: Why must I hide that I use muthi? TshisaLIVE
  3. Nonhle Jali apologises for 'dissing' Andile in viral video TshisaLIVE
  4. Terry Pheto slams ama2000's ‘crusty and s**t' viral video TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Come correct!': Cassper slams 'Geordie Shore's' Charlotte Crosby for calling ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X