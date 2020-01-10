IN MEMES | Twitter has decided to stan over the Mkhizes for life
Move over Kardashians, we have a new favourite reality TV family: The Mkhizes.
Businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, formerly Mpisane, gave fans a glimpse of her life through the new Mzansi Magic reality show Kwa Mam' Mkhize on Thursday night.
The show also featured fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane and her brother Andile.
Fans were taken inside the family's huge Durban mansion which includes several different buildings amassed from buying out their neighbours' homes over the years.
It looks like a shopping mall and even has its own wing dedicated to entertaining.
It was a lot!
Sbahle was one of the first people to feature on the show, where she opened up about the 2018 accident that nearly took her life.
“It's been a very crazy journey. I was in hospital for a very long time and I had amnesia. It has been a long journey,” Sbahle said.
The star admitted that her slow recovery had left her feeling “sad” and led to her staying in her wheelchair for about two months without walking.
She later took some steps and even participated in an exercise session.
Shawn, who is Sbahle's stepmom, said she had an unbreakable bond with Sbahle and saw her as her own daughter.
Fans were all there for the bond and the lifestyle the family lived.
They flooded social media with memes and messages about Shawn and the family, making them the most talked-about subject on Twitter.
I’m still stuck on the house, are we even living ??#KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/UFryiifEYz— KOKETJO 🌈 (@KK_Phatlane) January 9, 2020
The ladies of the real housewives of Johannesburg got nothing on here #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/vGeZ3FwpOK— Lebohang (@Lebo_Qumza) January 9, 2020
Did yall see Shaun's house? It's bigger than the mall in my home town #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/Dyt4AH21TE— Sinethemba (@Snehh_N) January 9, 2020
Andile just asked his mom to borrow him 1M like he’s borrowing R20 ya taxi 😭😭😭😭😭 #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/ApuMSFdKdO— Tshidi Mokati (@KennaTshidye) January 9, 2020
Yazi I'm broke —#KwaMamMkhize just confirmed what I already knew 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hLcSqpgWe— Kemong Mopedi #JusticeForTshego (@uLoner) January 9, 2020
Is there any Spar that is still open at this hour ? I am on my way to play Lotto after watching #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/Wyf71etXkr— Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) January 9, 2020
Best reality show, this is the kind of inspiration we need👌Affluence babe💞#KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/dfAkQbFdpN— Ms G (@gntlatleng2000) January 10, 2020
The Mkhize residence🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Her bedroom🔥🔥🔥🔥Her Closet🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Shaun Mkhize😍😍😍😍 #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/zqb71yhChe— ĐØŃŅÝ👅💦🍒💯🔥🏳️🌈 (@DonnyDaniels6) January 9, 2020
MaMkhize teaching black women that you don't have to "girlfriend" to live a millionaires life, you can "CEO" babe, it's an option now... #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/GfikzLzaZE— Wothi Mvelase (@awenkosii) January 9, 2020