IN MEMES | Twitter has decided to stan over the Mkhizes for life

Move over Kardashians, we have a new favourite reality TV family: The Mkhizes.

Businesswoman Shawn Mkhize, formerly Mpisane, gave fans a glimpse of her life through the new Mzansi Magic reality show Kwa Mam' Mkhize on Thursday night.

The show also featured fitness fundi Sbahle Mpisane and her brother Andile.

Fans were taken inside the family's huge Durban mansion which includes several different buildings amassed from buying out their neighbours' homes over the years.

It looks like a shopping mall and even has its own wing dedicated to entertaining.

It was a lot!

Sbahle was one of the first people to feature on the show, where she opened up about the 2018 accident that nearly took her life.

“It's been a very crazy journey. I was in hospital for a very long time and I had amnesia. It has been a long journey,” Sbahle said.

The star admitted that her slow recovery had left her feeling “sad” and led to her staying in her wheelchair for about two months without walking.

She later took some steps and even participated in an exercise session.

Shawn, who is Sbahle's stepmom, said she had an unbreakable bond with Sbahle and saw her as her own daughter.

Fans were all there for the bond and the lifestyle the family lived.

They flooded social media with memes and messages about Shawn and the family, making them the most talked-about subject on Twitter.