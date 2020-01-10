Put a sack in it: DJ Maphorisa claps back at comments about his ‘dirty’ feet
‘Lol, that's sand, idiot. Zoom in re ko Cape homeboy. Anyway, I am f**ken dark skin’
DJ Maphorisa is not about to let anyone shame him for his looks.
After owning the music scene for most of last year with amapiano hits he created with Kabza de Small, Maphorisa is still keeping fans in the loop regarding the latest tracks they are working on.
He did this by sharing a snap on social media of the makings of, Madumane.
Anytime from now 🔥— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) January 8, 2020
The Making Of Madumane pic.twitter.com/WYZ1XQ3vCr
While he got many excited about the new song they are brewing, a tweep took a jab at Maphorisa, saying his feet needed some TLC.
The tweep shared a snap of a stone and vegetable sack Maphorisa could use to get his feet clean.
Surprised by the tweep's remark, Maphorisa clapped back, telling him to zoom in, as the reason his feet seemed dirty was because of sand from the beach.
“Ke mao who needs this. Lol, that's sand, idiot. Zoom in re ko Cape homeboy. Anyway, I am f**ken dark skin.”
Ke Mao who needs this😂Lol dats sand idiot zoom in re ko cape homeboy any way iam fucken dark skin https://t.co/8eUDzIE1D9— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) January 8, 2020
As if that wasn't enough, another tweep took a jab at Maphorisa, asking him when last he used the products to scrub his feet.
Being the flex king he is, Maphorisa hit back, saying there were better ones at The Body Shop.
Theirs better ones ko Bodyshop dummy 😂😂😂 https://t.co/nt8tSpQgp6— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) January 8, 2020
While many of his followers were surprised at why Maphorisa was catching feelings and responding to the negativity, Lawd Porry replied that his followers should check themselves before they got blocked for stupid things.
cause i like it chill before u get block for stupid things https://t.co/nD6HZXxBoa— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) January 8, 2020