Put a sack in it: DJ Maphorisa claps back at comments about his ‘dirty’ feet

‘Lol, that's sand, idiot. Zoom in re ko Cape homeboy. Anyway, I am f**ken dark skin’

10 January 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa is proud of his dark skin, dirty or not.
DJ Maphorisa is proud of his dark skin, dirty or not.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Tsheko Kabasia

DJ Maphorisa is not about to let anyone shame him for his looks.

After owning the music scene for most of last year with amapiano hits he created with Kabza de Small, Maphorisa is still keeping fans in the loop regarding the latest tracks they are working on.

He did this by sharing a snap on social media of the makings of, Madumane.

While he got many excited about the new song they are brewing, a tweep took a jab at Maphorisa, saying his feet needed some TLC.

The tweep shared a snap of a stone and vegetable sack Maphorisa could use to get his feet clean.

Surprised by the tweep's remark, Maphorisa clapped back, telling him to zoom in, as the reason his feet seemed dirty was because of sand from the beach.

Ke mao who needs this. Lol, that's sand, idiot. Zoom in re ko Cape homeboy. Anyway, I am f**ken dark skin.”

As if that wasn't enough, another tweep took a jab at Maphorisa, asking him when last he used the products to scrub his feet.

Being the flex king he is, Maphorisa hit back, saying there were better ones at The Body Shop.

While many of his followers were surprised at why Maphorisa was catching feelings and responding to the negativity, Lawd Porry replied that his followers should check themselves before they got blocked for stupid things.

